Arizona: 7 Times More EV Chargers, Tesla V4 Superchargers Coming

Arizona is about to get a whole lot more EV chargers thanks to a partnership between Invisible Urban Charging and EV Charging of Arizona. Together, the two companies plan to install 13,980 EV chargers in Arizona — 7 times more than it has at present. According to a joint press release, the first installations will begin in the first quarter of 2023.

EV Chargers In Arizona

“More EV chargers help reduce range anxiety and encourage more Americans to drive electric, something that is good for everyone’s long term health, and ultimately their wallets. Next-generation facilities like those that S3 Biotech is developing attract businesses and employees that want to move to electric and having chargers on-site makes these campuses highly attractive places to work,” said Nigel Broomhall, CEO of Invisible Urban Charging.

IUC was founded in 2019 as a complete “EV charging as a service” provider. Its goal is to accelerate the transition to electric transportation by partnering with major property owners to scale onsite EV charging. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, it seeks to deploy high volumes of EV chargers to customer sites for a flat monthly fee. With more than 6,000 EV chargers going into Florida and 13,980 into Arizona, IUC will be deploying nearly 20,000 EV chargers over the next 12 to 18 months, helping remove range anxiety for EV drivers in both states so that more Americans can make the shift to an EV.

Tesla V4 Superchargers Coming To Yuma County

Tesla is planning to build a 40 stall Supercharger facility near the Dateland Travel Center on Interstate 8, the main highway between San Diego and Tucson. According to Twitter user Marco-Supercharger, the new location will be one of the first to feature Tesla’s V4 350 kW chargers. It will get most of its electricity from a 4500 square foot solar array that will feed a 3 MWh Megapack battery storage system. That’s large enough to supply the needs of all 40 chargers.

The world’s first known V4 Supercharger is coming soon to Yuma County, Arizona!! 40 stalls, plus two 4500 square foot solar arrays and a Megapack are planned on a new vacant lot by the Dateland Travel Center, right along Interstate 8 on the SD -> Tucson route. pic.twitter.com/Kbe5QyD20v — Marco – Supercharger 👑 (@MarcoRPTesla) September 11, 2022

The Yuma location may be a prototype for other Supercharger locations equipped with V4 chargers. Elon Musk has said on several occasions he wants more of them to feature solar power and battery storage. Tesla’s V3 Superchargers can charge at up to 250 kW and are upgradable to 300 kW. Its early V2 equipment is limited to 150 kW of power.

The Takeaway

Arizona may soon offer more charging opportunities for EV drivers than any other state, with the federal funding from the Inflation Reduction Act and the policies of the Biden administration partly responsible for the surge.

There is no word on whether some of those new V4 Superchargers will be compatible with cars that use the CCS charging standard. Tesla recently agreed to build a number of new Supercharger locations in California, with half of the chargers available to non-Tesla drivers.

Convergence is beginning to happen between the two dominant charging standards in the US. We all know the Tesla technology is superior, but all the federal and state money on the table to build charging stations that all drivers can use will be hard for Tesla to ignore.