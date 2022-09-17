Ampol AmpCharge to Sponsor TOCEVA Racing Team — Only EV In Perth-to-Sydney Marathon

As part of Ampol’s national rollout of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, an AmpCharge site was commissioned at Ampol Foodary, Belmont, in Perth, Western Australia, in August. At the same time, Ampol AmpCharge announced that it would be the main sponsor for the TOCEVA Racing team as it takes part in the Perth-to-Sydney re-enactment.

“The new fast charging infrastructure at Ampol Foodary Belmont is one of the first AmpCharge sites in Ampol’s planned initial roll out of 120 new charging sites on forecourts nationally by the end of 2023. The opening comes as Ampol announces a new naming rights sponsorship of the ground-breaking TOCEVA Racing Team, that has entered the only EV rally car in the upcoming Perth to Sydney Marathon,” Ampol states.

“Ampol is looking to establish the leading EV charging network in Australia by 2030 and this first site in Western Australia at Belmont comes at the beginning of the initial roll out of 14 sites across the state to be delivered at Ampol stores by the end of next year.

“The delivery of AmpCharge infrastructure on our forecourts will be complemented by new at-destination charging solutions in places like shopping centres, and our home charging infrastructure offer to be launched soon. We will also leverage our knowledge and strong relationships across industry to provide charging solutions to fleet infrastructure that will support energy transition.”

“The sponsorship of the TOCEVA Racing Team reflects our history as a strong supporter of Australian motorsport and connects us with a group of electric vehicle enthusiasts and an event that will help drive excitement and further interest in battery electric vehicles. We wish Jon, Jurgen, Helen and team the best as they prepare the Tesla Model 3 for the marathon event in October,” says Brent Merrick, Ampol’s Executive General Manager, International and New Business.

The Tesla Model 3 rally car has been rebranded accordingly.

“We are taking on an unprecedented challenge crossing the country in an EV navigating some very remote gravel roads competing in a field of nearly 80 conventionally fuelled rally cars. We are pleased to be promoting the Ampol AmpCharge brand which fits perfectly with our EV racing ambitions and desire to be part in the energy transition,” Jon Edwards, TOCEVA Racing team manager, said.

The Perth-to-Sydney Marathon will get underway from Perth’s Wellington Square on 28 October and arrive at Warwick Farm in Sydney 10 days later on 6 November.

From baby steps to leaps and bounds, Ampol has certainly accelerated the installation of its charging infrastructure and it looks like there is more to come.