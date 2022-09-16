IKEA 3-Hour Delivery Service Using Electric Vans

For years IKEA has been promoting sustainability in energy and production. The company states its own goals as follows:

Designing all IKEA products with new circular principles, with the goal to only use renewable and recycled materials in our products by 2030.

Offering services that make it easier for people to bring home, care for and pass on products.

Removing all single-use plastic products from the IKEA range globally and from customer and co-worker restaurants in stores* by 2020.

Achieving zero emissions home deliveries by 2025*.

Reducing the total IKEA climate footprint by an average of 70% per product, by 2030.

Expanding the offer of affordable home solar solutions to 29 IKEA markets* by 2025.

(The *-marked goals applies to the biggest IKEA franchisee, INGKA Holding B.V., with 363 stores in 29 markets.)

This is all good and fine, and we will see how things go, but I wanted to share here that a couple of observations I made the last time I visited the local IKEA store aligned well with the points on logistics and emissions.

3-Hour Delivery Service

I am pretty sure the top photo in this article is the VW e-Crafter van we wrote about when it debuted in the UK, even though the handle with logo on the back confused me a bit.

The words in Danish on the van translate to:

“I run 100% climate friendly,” which I suppose is true given that fact that this store has solar panels on the roof and many EV chargers on site.

“Room for Life” — catchy.

“You can shop whenever you want on IKEA.dk — and we will deliver in 3 hours,” which is news to me, so maybe I should try it next time.

“Top speed on this electric vehicle is 90 kph,” well, 56 mph is not a lot, so my guess is this service is in the metropolitan area of Aarhus, Denmark, only.

Let’s look at the specs of this van, provided it is in fact the VW e-Crafter:

Motor: 100 kW

Torque: 290 Nm

Top speed: 90 kph (56 mph)

Battery capacity (in use): 31,7 kWh

Range (WLTP): Mixed: 115 km (71 miles), Urban only: 160 km (99 miles)

Efficiency (WLTP): Mixed: 29 kW/100 km (2.14 miles/kWh), Urban: 20,8 kW/100 km (2.96 miles/kWh)

Charging: AC (7,2 kW) to 100% in 5 h 20 min., DC (40 kW) to 80% in 45 min.

And it can haul 982 kg (2,165 lb) of goods. It will be interesting to follow the battery size offerings for this kind of vehicles, because one thing is for sure if you are running a business: You do not want to pay for battery capacity that you do not need!

Rent An E-Cargo Bike For Your Stuff

If you live nearby IKEA, you can borrow an electric cargo bike to haul your stuff home. Very neat!

The sign says “Borrow an e-cargo-bike right here and now with your smartphone.” Well, this is the kind of visual approach that I think slowly but steadily will accustom us all to the fact that everything is going electric.