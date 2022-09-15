Peugeot Introduces 1st 100% Electric Wagon for Europe

Connect with us

Peugeot continues to expand its lineup of 100% electric cars. The newest addition to its electric fleet: the e-308, a fully electric wagon version and a fully electric sedan version. The e-308 wagon is reportedly the first fully electric wagon on the European market.

There are also plugin hybrid versions of this model, but we’re focused on full electrics today.

But wait, what is a wagon? Trusty old Wikipedia tells us: “A station wagon (US, also wagon) or estate car (UK, also estate), is an automotive body-style variant of a sedan/saloon with its roof extended rearward[1] over a shared passenger/cargo volume with access at the back via a third or fifth door (the liftgate or tailgate), instead of a trunk/boot lid. The body style transforms a standard three-box design into a two-box design — to include an A, B, and C-pillar, as well as a D-pillar. Station wagons can flexibly reconfigure their interior volume via fold-down rear seats to prioritize either passenger or cargo volume.

“The American Heritage Dictionary defines a station wagon as “an automobile with one or more rows of folding or removable seats behind the driver and no luggage compartment but an area behind the seats into which suitcases, parcels, etc., can be loaded through a tailgate.”[2]

Some other details and specs regarding the Peugeot e-308 are as follows:

  • 400 km/248 miles (WLTP cycle)
  • 115 kW electric motor (156 bhp)
  • 54 kWh battery (51 kWh useful battery capacity)
  • average electricity consumption 12.7 kWh/100 km
  • 11 kW three-phase charger onboard (standard)
  • 100 kW onboard fast charger (not the strongest), which provides a charge from 20% to 80% in under 25 minutes.

Let’s be honest — those are not the best specs in the world. But they will get the job done for many buyers who want a more affordable and humble electric car than you can get from the likes of Tesla, Audi, or BMW.

Efficiency was a major concern for the PEUGEOT E-308 and E-308 SW engineers, since the combined efforts in terms of engine, battery, aerodynamics (optimisation of the front end and underbody), weight optimisation (EMP2 platform) and reduction of friction losses (class A tyres) has made it possible to attain remarkably low average energy consumption: 12.7 kWh per 100 km, a benchmark among 100% electric vehicles in the C segment,” Peugeot says. “A new 18-inch aluminium wheel has been specifically developed for the 100% electric versions of the PEUGEOT 308 and 308 SW. Its aerodynamic efficiency is particularly well designed to optimise performance.”

The e-308 also has some fancy “iCockpit” features:

  • its compact, heated steering wheel, dedicated to driving pleasure and controlled agility,
  • its 3-dimensional digital head-up display, which can be customised and configured,
  • its central 10-inch touch screen.

Those are some appealing features! Even the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y don’t have a head-up display (HUD), or a heated steering wheel by default.

The new chemistry for the battery is 80% nickel, 10% manganese, and 10% cobalt.

The Peugeot e-308 will hit customer garages and on-street parking spots in mid-2023.

 
