The Enel MotoE World Cup Finale

After a long and exciting season, the 2022 FIM Enel MotoE World Cup race series, using Energica electric motorcycles, has wrapped up. Below is an account of the finale, which brought plenty of drama. You can also watch video highlights here. You can also read about round 1, round 2, and round 3 if you missed them.

By Michael Blaustein

2022 Enel MotoE World Cup Finale

After a lengthy hiatus and a couple of missed rounds, we arrive at the home of Energica in Italy for the final round of the championship at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. These final two races greet us with the dominating Dominique Aegerter clear of nearest rival Eric Granado by 17 points. Which means mathematically Granado will need to win both races and Domi will need to finish lower than third for Eric to secure the championship. This is going to be a tall order for Granado, with Aegerter qualifying in pole position, 4 places in front of Granado.

It looked like the LCR E-team rider was going to make a go of it with Aegerter falling to second at the start and Grando right behind him in third on the first lap. Eric was able to get around Domi on the very next lap, putting himself in second and a strong position to capitalize on then-leader Matia Casadei’s mistake to capture P1.

It did not last long, however, as number 77 Aegerter pushed through for the lead, luring 51 Grando into a costly error and he crashed out at turn 14 of lap 4. Heartbreak for the Brazilian rider, but a well deserved securing of the championship for Aegerter who ultimately finished the day in P2 between two Italian favorites Casadei in first and Matteo Ferrari in third.

Ferrari would go on to win the next day’s race number two, making him the dominant rider in Misano, having won 3 of the last 4 races here. But the champion is crowned and no one is more deserving than the hard working Aegerter, who in this past week alone has ridden in 3 different racing classes — from the mundane superstock series to the high-tech e-bikes and the prototype one-off MotoGP racers, considered by many to be the pinnacle of Motorsport.

Featured image: screenshot from MotoGP video.