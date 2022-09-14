Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Screenshot from MotoGP video (link below).

Clean Transport

The Enel MotoE World Cup Finale

Published

After a long and exciting season, the 2022 FIM Enel MotoE World Cup race series, using Energica electric motorcycles, has wrapped up. Below is an account of the finale, which brought plenty of drama. You can also watch video highlights here. You can also read about round 1, round 2, and round 3 if you missed them.

By Michael Blaustein 

2022 Enel MotoE World Cup Finale

After a lengthy hiatus and a couple of missed rounds, we arrive at the home of Energica in Italy for the final round of the championship at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. These final two races greet us with the dominating Dominique Aegerter clear of nearest rival Eric Granado by 17 points. Which means mathematically Granado will need to win both races and Domi will need to finish lower than third for Eric to secure the championship. This is going to be a tall order for Granado, with Aegerter qualifying in pole position, 4 places in front of Granado.

It looked like the LCR E-team rider was going to make a go of it with Aegerter falling to second at the start and Grando right behind him in third on the first lap. Eric was able to get around Domi on the very next lap, putting himself in second and a strong position to capitalize on then-leader Matia Casadei’s mistake to capture P1.

It did not last long, however, as number 77 Aegerter pushed through for the lead, luring 51 Grando into a costly error and he crashed out at turn 14 of lap 4. Heartbreak for the Brazilian rider, but a well deserved securing of the championship for Aegerter who ultimately finished the day in P2 between two Italian favorites Casadei in first and Matteo Ferrari in third.

Ferrari would go on to win the next day’s race number two, making him the dominant rider in Misano, having won 3 of the last 4 races here. But the champion is crowned and no one is more deserving than the hard working Aegerter, who in this past week alone has ridden in 3 different racing classes — from the mundane superstock series to the high-tech e-bikes and the prototype one-off MotoGP racers, considered by many to be the pinnacle of Motorsport.

Featured image: screenshot from MotoGP video.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Round Two: Illinois Electric Motorcycle Rebate

Want some of that sweet, sweet incentive cash to go towards your new electric motorcycle? If you live in Illinois, we have great news!

September 2, 2022
Newsflash | BRP pushes forward with EV plan revealing all-electric CAN-AM Motorcycles Newsflash | BRP pushes forward with EV plan revealing all-electric CAN-AM Motorcycles

Clean Transport

Can-Am Is Back With Two All-New Electric Motorcycles!

When more people know about your beluga-inspired 3-wheeler than race-winning dirt bikes, that's a problem.

August 9, 2022

Clean Transport

Electric Motorbikes & Off-Road Trucks to Unlock Growth & Jobs Across the UK

£43.7 million joint industry and government funding to support the development of the latest green auto tech, including electric motorbikes and off-road vehicles. Courtesy...

June 21, 2022

Batteries

Cadillac CELESTIQ, BYD to Costa Rica, Volvo Energy & More EV News

The Cadillac CELESTIQ is coming — better late than never. It will be built on GM’s Ultium Platform, “the heart of the company’s EV...

June 19, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.