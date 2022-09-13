Connect with us

How Much Are Ford Mustang Mach-E Selling For?

Published

Some months ago, Ford got a lot of press for the unfortunate fact that some dealers were massively jacking up the price of the Ford Mustang Mach-E — adding big dealer markups. This was possible in part because of the overinflated market, which led to these kinds of markups across many vehicle brands and models. (I heard of a high-end Mercedes-Benz model getting a markup of more than $100,000 locally!) However, there’s no doubt that it was also due to the fact that there was far more consumer demand for the Mach-E in general than there was supply.

The economy has changed a lot since we last wrote about this. Houses in my area were selling like french fries several months ago. Now the number for sale keeps growing because no one is taking any of them off the market. Boom and bust. With all of that in mind, I wanted to know, how much are Ford Mustang Mach-E selling for now? And can you even get one?

At the moment, this is what is shown on Ford’s website:

Ford Mustang Mach-E base MSRP of $46,895

That shows a base MSRP of $46,895 — not counting the potential $7,500 tax credit that could lower that below $40,000.

Clicking on that “Order Now” button brings you to a page with more Mach-E trims, showing very different prices depending on which features and how much range you want.

Ford Mustang Mach-E prices - MSRP by trim

Putting that in a simple bullet list focused on pricing, here are the figures by trim (all MSRP):

  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Select: $46,895
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium: $54,975
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1: $63,575
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E GT: $69,895

MSRP is just MSRP, though. It doesn’t take into account dealer discounts or dealer markups. The real price is the price at the dealer (and the price after all the paperwork, but we’re not going there today). So, what are some actual dealer prices for the Mustang Mach-E?

A dealer in my region has just two Mustang Mach-E on the lot (but hey, at least it’s got two). It’s got one Ford Mustang Mach-E Select, and the price is not increased much at all. The “Promise Price,” as shown on the website, is $48,790 — just a couple thousand more than the MSRP.

The Mustang Mach-E GT, already the most expensive trim, saw an increase in price of more than $14,000, to $84,000. Still, that’s not the height of absurdity. Much higher price increases were seen on other models for a while there. Also, that probably includes extra features beyond the base price for that trim, so the markup may well be a lot less of a markup than it seems at first glance.

Ford Mustang Mach-E. Photo by CleanTechnica.

more ford dealership issues

Ford Mustang Mach-E. Photo by CleanTechnica.

But these are just two Mach-E in my local market. What about other markets?

I checked a couple of other Ford dealers in my region and they didn’t have any inventory of the Mach-E. I also checked a few California dealers. The first two didn’t have any new Mustang Mach-E in their inventory. I found a Ford dealer in San Diego that is supposed to have the Mach-E in its inventory, but you have to call for price.

Check out the dealers in your area and let us know the prices of the Mach-E that you can find!

Overall, we’re seeing prices closer to the MSRP now, and they are quite reasonable prices all things considered. You can cut a chunk off of with the federal EV tax credit, and there are also massive savings simply from driving electric instead of pumping your car full of gasoline.

 
