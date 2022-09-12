Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

Solving Rooftop Solar Permitting Challenges In USA: New American-Made SolarAPP+ Prize

Published

The U.S. Department of Energy just launched the American-Made SolarAPP+ Prize to accelerate the adoption of SolarAPP+ by local governments. Counties, cities, and incorporated towns and villages in the United States can win $15,000 by applying before Nov. 4, 2022, and implementing SolarAPP+ by April 27, 2023. SolarAPP+ is an online platform that can automate the solar-permitting review process, free up local government staff time, and deliver instant permits for code-compliant PV systems.

The SolarAPP+ Prize is a $1 million program designed to accelerate the adoption of Solar Automated Permit Processing Plus (SolarAPP+).

SolarAPP+ is an automated permitting software tool that provides instant permit approval on code-compliant residential rooftop solar systems. SolarAPP+ has been adopted by dozens of Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs). For local governments that have adopted SolarAPP+, projects are permitted and inspected about two weeks faster than average, saving time for employees.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) will award prizes of $15,000 to local governments that successfully adopt or pilot SolarAPP+ in about five months. The prize funding will help local governments lower the cost of the adoption process.

Overview

STEP 1: APPLICATION

To apply, interested AHJs (including counties, cities, and incorporated towns and villages) must submit an application with a letter of support to demonstrate their intent to adopt SolarAPP+, the impact it would have on their solar permitting process, and their need for the product and the SolarAPP+ Prize.

Reviewers will review the applications and select competitors to advance to the next stage of the competition.

STEP 2: ADOPTION

Eligible competitors will have five months to submit proof of SolarAPP+ adoption for the opportunity to win cash prizes. To win the prize, the AHJ must begin piloting the application with contractors in their community on or before April 27, 2023.

Interested participants can read the rules and register to compete on the HeroX platform.

Timeline

  • The program opened on September 12, 2022.
  • Step 1 submissions are due on November 4, 2022 at 3 p.m. ET.
  • Eligible competitors are expected to be announced in late November 2022.
  • Step 2 final submissions are due April 27, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET.
  • Winners are expected to be announced in May 2023.

Learn More

Courtesy of Solar Energy Technologies Office.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

rooftop solar panels rooftop solar panels

Clean Power

Safer, Faster, Cheaper Rooftop Solar: How SolarAPP+ Is Cutting Through Bureaucracy To Boost Solar Deployment

More than half a million residential solar systems were installed in the United States in 2021, representing a 30% year-over-year uptick in installed solar...

July 19, 2022

Clean Power

California to Give Grants to Cities & Counties that Adopt SolarAPP+ Solar Permitting App

California recently launched a first-in-the-nation initiative to spur growth in rooftop solar and reduce consumer costs by cutting red tape that impedes solar installations....

July 1, 2022

Clean Power

NREL-Led Solar Permitting Software Reduces Project Times By 12 Days

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has released a new pilot study on the Solar Automated Permit Processing (SolarAPP+) tool — a free, web-based platform for automating...

February 2, 2022

Clean Power

Top 20 NREL Stories of 2021

Text version of video 2021 has been a year of ground-breaking discoveries and technology successes for the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Below are...

December 28, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.