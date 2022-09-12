Solving Rooftop Solar Permitting Challenges In USA: New American-Made SolarAPP+ Prize

The U.S. Department of Energy just launched the American-Made SolarAPP+ Prize to accelerate the adoption of SolarAPP+ by local governments. Counties, cities, and incorporated towns and villages in the United States can win $15,000 by applying before Nov. 4, 2022, and implementing SolarAPP+ by April 27, 2023. SolarAPP+ is an online platform that can automate the solar-permitting review process, free up local government staff time, and deliver instant permits for code-compliant PV systems.

The SolarAPP+ Prize is a $1 million program designed to accelerate the adoption of Solar Automated Permit Processing Plus (SolarAPP+).

SolarAPP+ is an automated permitting software tool that provides instant permit approval on code-compliant residential rooftop solar systems. SolarAPP+ has been adopted by dozens of Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs). For local governments that have adopted SolarAPP+, projects are permitted and inspected about two weeks faster than average, saving time for employees.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) will award prizes of $15,000 to local governments that successfully adopt or pilot SolarAPP+ in about five months. The prize funding will help local governments lower the cost of the adoption process.

Overview

STEP 1: APPLICATION

To apply, interested AHJs (including counties, cities, and incorporated towns and villages) must submit an application with a letter of support to demonstrate their intent to adopt SolarAPP+, the impact it would have on their solar permitting process, and their need for the product and the SolarAPP+ Prize.

Reviewers will review the applications and select competitors to advance to the next stage of the competition.

STEP 2: ADOPTION

Eligible competitors will have five months to submit proof of SolarAPP+ adoption for the opportunity to win cash prizes. To win the prize, the AHJ must begin piloting the application with contractors in their community on or before April 27, 2023.

Interested participants can read the rules and register to compete on the HeroX platform.

Timeline

The program opened on September 12, 2022.

Step 1 submissions are due on November 4, 2022 at 3 p.m. ET.

at 3 p.m. ET. Eligible competitors are expected to be announced in late November 2022.

Step 2 final submissions are due April 27, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET.

at 3 p.m. ET. Winners are expected to be announced in May 2023.

Learn More

Courtesy of Solar Energy Technologies Office.