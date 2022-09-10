Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
BMW headquarters
BMW headquarters. Image courtesy of BMW

Batteries

BMW Getting Cylindrical Batteries From CATL

Published

It’s all about the batteries. Succeeding in the electric vehicle market in which there’s far more consumer demand for electric cars than there is supply often comes down to having enough batteries. The more batteries, the more sales, the better one looks. BMW got the memo (perhaps) and just confirmed a battery supply agreement with CATL for 2025 onward. BMW Group is planning an electric vehicle series called the NEUE KLASSE series, and CATL will provide the batteries for those vehicles.

These with be cylindrical battery cells 46 mm in diameter. They will be produced at two new CATL factors, one in China and one in Europe. At each of these battery gigafactories, 20 GWh of battery production will be dedicated to BMW Group.

CATL reports that this will be a big step up for BMW. “Powered by CATL’s new round cells, the sixth generation of BMW eDrive technology used in the NEUE KLASSE is a major leap in EV technology with regards to energy density, charging speed and range.” What more can an automaker ask for?

Oh, yes, these batteries will also be produced primarily using green clean renewable energy and ethically sourced minerals. “The agreement builds on the two companies’ shared commitment to building a sustainable and in future circular battery value chain. CATL will primarily utilize renewable energies and secondary materials for the production of the high-performance battery cells. Cobalt and lithium used for the new generation of battery cells will be sourced from certified mines.”

That’s the word. Now, there is still the question of whether 40 GWh of batteries per year is enough for BMW to produce the number of electric cars consumers will be wanting. How many gas-powered cars does BMW plan to still be selling from 2025–2030 and will people care to buy them? If the performance of these CATL batteries is so good, and thus the performance and cost of BMW’s NEUE KLASSE electric cars is so good, BMW will need to quickly transition out old fossil-fueled powertrains in order to not face a bit of a financial crisis.

Featured image — BMW headquarters — courtesy of BMW.

Related recent story: BMW Expands Battery Production, Tells Us About The Process

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Batteries

New Cathode Design Solves Major Barrier to Better Lithium-Ion Batteries

Boundary-free structure for electrode particles eliminates reactions that diminish battery life. Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have a...

2 days ago
Panasonic 4680 Tesla Batteries Panasonic 4680 Tesla Batteries

Batteries

Tesla 4680 Battery Update — Scaling Up Is Hard Work

Ramping up production of the the Tesla 4680 battery cells is taking longer than Elon Musk hoped. 2023 seems like a realistic time frame.

3 days ago

Cars

UK Auto Market Struggling But Full Electrics Still Growing

The UK saw plugin electric vehicles take 20.2% share of the auto market in August, up from 18.3% year on year. Full electrics saw...

4 days ago

Batteries

CATL’s 1st Qilin Batteries Going Into Zeekr 001 & Zeekr 009

Five years ago, few had heard of CATL. Today … well … few outside of EV enthusiast circles have heard of CATL, but a...

4 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.