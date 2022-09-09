Want a Tesla Supercharger Nearby? Tell Tesla to Add Your City to a Poll

Tesla is adding Superchargers week after week across the world, but where should its next Superchargers go? Always a fan of crowdsourcing, Tesla is asking customers — well, customers on Twitter — for suggestions on future Supercharger locations. With those suggestions, Tesla will create a poll and have people vote on the final options.

Supercharger Voting coming soon. Reply with location suggestions – replies with the most likes will be included in the poll. pic.twitter.com/LxNVnBtvCV — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) September 8, 2022

Why wouldn’t Tesla just build Superchargers in all of the finalist locations? Well, it probably will, but this adds an element of fun and perhaps prioritization.

Naturally, Tesla does have some better methods of planning Superchargers than a Twitter poll (which is clearly flawed in various ways), but it’s been using those methods for years. Naturally, it pays attention to where Teslas are sold, usage of existing Superchargers, and other factors.

At the moment, there are more than 35,000 Supercharger stalls worldwide. Here’s a quick look at the USA Supercharger map:

It looks like the country has chickenpox.

Here are views of the majority of Europe and Scandinavia:

Where do you see the best slots for new stations? Chime in over on Tesla’s Twitter page!