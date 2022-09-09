Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Want a Tesla Supercharger Nearby? Tell Tesla to Add Your City to a Poll

Published

Tesla is adding Superchargers week after week across the world, but where should its next Superchargers go? Always a fan of crowdsourcing, Tesla is asking customers — well, customers on Twitter — for suggestions on future Supercharger locations. With those suggestions, Tesla will create a poll and have people vote on the final options.

Why wouldn’t Tesla just build Superchargers in all of the finalist locations? Well, it probably will, but this adds an element of fun and perhaps prioritization.

Naturally, Tesla does have some better methods of planning Superchargers than a Twitter poll (which is clearly flawed in various ways), but it’s been using those methods for years. Naturally, it pays attention to where Teslas are sold, usage of existing Superchargers, and other factors.

At the moment, there are more than 35,000 Supercharger stalls worldwide. Here’s a quick look at the USA Supercharger map:

It looks like the country has chickenpox.

Here are views of the majority of Europe and Scandinavia:

Where do you see the best slots for new stations? Chime in over on Tesla’s Twitter page!

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Trying to Impress Country Folk with a Tesla Model 3

“Not interested — I’ve got a cruiser.” That was the answer I received as off grid exponents tramped through the mud past my low-slung...

9 hours ago

Cars

Germany’s Plugin EVs Resume Growth, Tesla Model Y Leads

Europe’s largest auto market, Germany, saw plugin electric vehicles take 28.5% market share in August 2022, their best result YTD, though only marginally up...

18 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Model Y Is Safest Automobile In Europe — Euro NCAP

Tesla has long topped the charts in the USA when it comes to detailed breakdowns of NHTSA safety analyses. The Model S became the...

19 hours ago
Panasonic 4680 Tesla Batteries Panasonic 4680 Tesla Batteries

Batteries

Tesla 4680 Battery Update — Scaling Up Is Hard Work

Ramping up production of the the Tesla 4680 battery cells is taking longer than Elon Musk hoped. 2023 seems like a realistic time frame.

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.