Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
A private charging station with the Yallorn brown coal power station in the background. Yallorn is one of the most polluting power stations in Australia.

Clean Power

Coal-Fired Power Station Closures Expected Early In Australia

Published

As the great temples to the worship of coal slowly close, it is obvious that we have gone back in time and once again worship the sun. Ra would be impressed. In Australia, a report by Energy Resource Insights declares that coal-fired power stations in Queensland will close decades earlier than planned, or 2 to 3 times faster than previously expected. Their demise will be aided by the rapid increase in solar and wind farms throughout the state.

As David from the Wide Bay Burnett Environment Council states: “To borrow a phrase, I’m also still ‘getting my head around’ the encouraging results of some research co-commissioned by Queensland Conservation Council. Whereas we’ve all been expecting Tarong and Tarong North power stations to continue burning coal until 2037, with the change of federal government there is more likelihood they’ll close as early as 2027.”

Coal train feeding the power station.

The Queensland Conservation Council media release on the matter is here.

“Other possible closure dates include Callide B brought forward by 3 years to 2025, Kogan Creek brought forward by 14 years to 2028, Gladstone brought forward by 5 years to 2030, Stanwell brought forward by 13 years to 2033, Callide C brought forward by 12 years to 2039, Millmerran brought forward by 9 years to 2042,” David adds.

Unfortunately, these shutdowns will not give us the climate relief and stable sea levels we need. It appears that they are motivated primarily by economics, as more and more solar and wind farms enter the grid producing electricity at ridiculously low prices. The added benefit will be that less water will need to be diverted to coal-fired power stations. This is a good thing for the environment.

All through the Queensland winter, records are being broken for solar output. As I sit at my computer this sunny spring morning, about half of our electricity is already being produced by solar. Wind isn’t yet playing a big part.

Queensland has a stated goal of being 50% powered by renewables by 2030 and this news is a great step in the right direction. Though, it is not quite as ambitious as it needs to be to meet the IEA goal of closing all coal-fired power stations by 2030, in line with the Paris agreement.

Like the Beatles, I’ll follow the sun.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He is long on Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Use the Power Poles for Electric Cars!

How can I charge my electric vehicle if I have to use on-street parking? The answer is staring us in the face. All those...

1 day ago

Cars

Tesla Is 7th Best Selling Auto Brand In Australia In August!

Tesla vehicles have poured into Australia recently. Just like in Australia’s regional neighbor New Zealand, electric vehicles (EVs) have been shattering records Down Under....

5 days ago
off Grid off Grid

Batteries

Off Grid, Big House — No Worries

How do you power your beautiful new home when it is built 20 minutes away from the closest town and your electricity provider quotes...

September 1, 2022

Clean Power

Tesla Data Inform World-First Study

In a paper to be presented at the Australian Transport Research Forum by University of Queensland researchers Thara Philip, Dr Kai Li Lim, and...

September 1, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.