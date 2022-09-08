Talon Metals Finds More Nickel in USA

As we’ve discusses several times here on CleanTechnica, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 pushes hard for electric vehicles to use batteries that use minerals coming from “friendly” countries, not countries of concern like China or Russia (we’re not on great terms right now). The problem is that most of the minerals in an EV come from China — if they aren’t mined there, they are processed there. A lot of nickel also comes from Russia. What to do?

Talon Metals has a solution for the nickel: “how about we dig it up?” (Not a direct quote.) On that topic, the company just announced today that it has discovered more nickel here in the US of A — in its Tamarack Nickel Project in Minnesota. “Today, Talon reports assays from fourteen (14) new drill holes in the CGO West area, located outside of the Tamarack Nickel Project’s main resource area,” Talon Metals writes. Some key results from those assays include:

“Today’s announcement demonstrates that we continue to find more thick, high-grade nickel-copper mineralization in the CGO West area, which is located outside of the Tamarack Nickel Project’s defined resource area. More specifically, drill hole 21TK0369 contains an extremely thick 29.39 meter interval grading 1.71% Ni (2.21% NiEq). This represents one of the thickest intercepts encountered in the CGO West area to date. The fact that this hole is located on the western edge of the CGO West area highlights that CGO West continues to be open to the west. While we had intended to be finished drilling in the CGO West area by now, the high-grade nickel-copper mineralization just seems to keep going; therefore, we feel it is prudent to continue drilling within the CGO West area to further expand our resource,” said Brian Goldner, Talon Metals, Chief Exploration Officer.

Henri van Rooyen, CEO of Talon said: “While drilling continues in both the CGO West and Main Zone (the Tamarack Nickel Project’s defined resource area) to further expand the Company’s resource, our ongoing work towards a feasibility study continues, with the goal of first production in 2026.”

Mr. van Rooyen continued: “In addition, we recently deployed two additional drill rigs into the 264 Zone (3 km north of the Company’s resource area) and into the 221 Zone (1 km north of the Company’s Resource area) to follow up on various geophysical anomalies to identify potential satellite high-grade nickel-copper deposits. We will provide updates once we have results from these exciting new targets.”

So, yeah, the US has nickel. We’ll dig into this topic more in coming weeks (no pun initially intended). Probably the bigger issue is lithium, but we’ll also dig more into that and the Inflation Reduction Act with lithium experts in coming weeks. (Okay, I’ll stop using the word “dig” here.) In the meantime, be sure to check out: “The Hardest (& Best) Thing About The US Clean Vehicle Tax Credit.”