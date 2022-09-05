Tesla Is 7th Best Selling Auto Brand In Australia In August!

Tesla vehicles have poured into Australia recently. Just like in Australia’s regional neighbor New Zealand, electric vehicles (EVs) have been shattering records Down Under. Also just like in New Zealand, EV sales have been led by Tesla.

The Tesla Model 3 actually ended up being the 4th most popular vehicle on the overall market last month. Naturally, that was a peak Tesla delivery month for the country and we can’t expect that every month, but this is how it starts.

Tesla’s 3,397 registrations meant it had 3.6% of the overall auto market in August, while electric vehicles as a whole accounted for 4.4% of the auto market, showing that Tesla has similar dominance of the Australia EV market as it has of the US EV market. (Though, note that BYD just started delivering EVs there at the beginning of September.) The company’s 3,397 registrations in August made Tesla the 7th best selling auto brand in August. That result also brought Tesla up to 19th amongst all auto brands for January–August 2022.

While the Model 3 was 4th on the overall auto market with 2,380 sales, it was first in the midsize passenger car segment, with more than 1,000 sales more than the Toyota Camry. Focusing on one month is not ideal with Tesla, but looking at the first 8 months of the year combined, the Model 3 (7,037 sales) is just barely behind the Camry (7,410 sales). One more big month like this and the Tesla Model 3 could become the best selling midsized car in the country in 2022. We’ll see and we’ll keep you posted.

The Model Y, just arriving on the market for the first time, did not get the same level of a delivery rush, but it did end up 6th in the midsize SUV segment of the market — not too shabby for a landing month. It had 1,017 sales in its initial delivery month. That made it the 23rd best selling model in Australia.