Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Chinese Province of 9 Million+ to Ban Fossil Fuel Car Sales by 2030

Published

It’s easy to pass over new policies on the city level or province level since cities and provinces are “small” relative to states and countries. That said, some are huge. The province of Hainan may not be a household name in the United States or Europe, but it is indeed a jurisdiction of more than 9 million people. In terms of population, it’s almost as large as the state of Michigan. It’s got more people living in it than Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Delaware, Rhode Island, Montana, and Maine … combined. It’s home to more people than Austria, Switzerland, Serbia, Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, Slovakia, Norway, and many other countries. So, yes, a big new policy for the province of Hainan is a big new policy.

The recent news out of Hainan is that the province is banning new fossil-fuel vehicle sales by 2030. That’s one of the most aggressive targets out there.

“By 2030, the sales of ICE vehicles will be completely banned across the island of Hainan, the provincial government said in a carbon-peak implementation plan released [this week].

“By then, vehicles in Hainan’s public service and operational sectors will be fully powered by clean energy, except for special uses, the document said, adding that 100 percent of new and replacement vehicles in the private sector will be new energy vehicles (NEVs).”

China is already the clear market leader in terms of monthly EV sales, but this news from Hainan shows the importance of strong municipal action as well.

“Hainan will accelerate the use of clean energy in the transportation sector, with a focus on light logistics and distribution, urban sanitation, rental cars, ride-hailing vehicles and other areas, to promote the replacement of ICE vehicles with NEVs.

“By 2025, 100 percent of new and replacement vehicles in Hainan’s public service sector and the operational sector will use clean energy, according to the document.”

Kudos to Hainan. Let’s see who’s next.

Featured image by Wlamwk (CY BY-SA 4.0 lciense).

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Indigenous Peoples Indigenous Peoples

Climate Change

How The IRA Makes America A Leader In Global Environmental Policy Again

The IRA recently passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden could re-establish the US as a global climate leader.

2 days ago

Cars

China Electric Car Sales — 28% Share Of Auto Sales In July!

Plugin vehicles continue to be all the rage in the Chinese auto market. Plugins got back into the fast lane in July, growing 112%...

August 24, 2022

Air Quality

New Report Details 2 Major Air Pollutants & Related Health Impacts In More Than 7,000 Cities

The world’s biggest cities and urban areas face some of the worst air quality on the planet, according to a new report published by...

August 22, 2022

Buildings

How Local Governments & Communities Are Taking Action to Get Fossil Fuels Out of Buildings

Across the United States, 80 cities and counties have adopted policies that require or encourage the move off fossil fuels to all-electric homes and...

August 12, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.