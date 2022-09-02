Ford F-150 Lightning’s Top Conquest Sales: Ram Pickup and Tesla Model 3 & Model X

The Ford F-150 Lightning is a hot new electric offering. However, while one would assume it would compete with the Tesla Cybertruck, I think that not many people would expect it to be competing with the Tesla Model 3, or even the Model X. Nonetheless, it ends up that those two Tesla models are two of the top 3 conquest sales for the Lightning. The other model, and seemingly the #1 model for conquest sales, is the Ram pickup — much more predictable.

Naturally, sales of the F-150 Lightning aren’t yet super high. In August, 2,373 units of the Lightning made it to customer homes (or businesses). So, the number of Model 3 and Model X owners trading in their vehicles for a Lightning can’t be very large. Still, it’s surprising and interesting to note the place those Tesla models have filled at this stage of the Lightning’s journey.

Sales of Ford’s EVs are up four-fold

over last year, with F-150 Lightning having its

best monthly sales since it was launched. F-150

Lightning’s top three conquests are Ram

pickup, Model 3 and Model X ⚡️https://t.co/q3VKGgo7Sl — Emma Bergg (@ebergg) September 2, 2022

The 2,373 deliveries of the F-150 Lightning are 2,373 more than a year ago and give Ford a boost in terms of EV cred. If you add in the 3,120 sales of the Mustang Mach-E, which are up 115.5% from the 1,448 deliveries of last August, Ford is finally on its way with electric vehicles — a bit. Ford’s 5,493 EV sales are small in the grand scheme of Ford’s overall portion of the market. They account for 3.6% of all Ford sales in the USA (not counting the Lincoln brand).

Ford notes that August sales of its electric vehicles were up 307%. However, again, starting from a very low number in August 2021, it’s not so hard to have high percentage growth. “Ford electric vehicle sales expanded four-fold over a year ago, growing almost four times faster than the EV segment and conquesting from competitors at a rate over 60 percent.”

Perhaps one of the most impressive stats regarding the F-150 Lightning is that it’s the quickest of all Ford models to move off the lot. It sits on a lot for just 8 days, on average. The next best models are the Bronco (10 days) and Maverick (11 days).

Overall, it’s good to see Ford increasing its EV output and bragging about it. This is a good start. At the same time, at 3.6% of sales being electric, the company is far from an impressive tipping point. Ford’s EV sales need to keep growing at a fast rate to bring the company closer to true EV leadership.

Still, if you look at that chart above, you’ll see that just two large-volume legacy automakers are above Ford — Kia and Hyundai. So, even at 2.9%, you can say Ford is currently a market leader.

Also, orders are apparently through the roof. “Mustang Mach-E sales were up 115 percent on sales of 3,120, with record retail orders of over 7,800 Mustang Mach-E’s for the month of August.” That’s about two months of sales/production ordered in one month. If the same happens for a few months running, that’s quite a backlog that will build up.

Naturally, the most important thing is to increase production capacity. The last we heard, Ford decided to increase its annual F-150 Lightning production target from 80,000 to 150,000 vehicles. Ford’s overall August sales in the US were just over 150,000. Extrapolating simplistically for a minute, 150,000 Lightnings a year would be 8.3% of Ford sales. Throw in the Mustang Mach-E and we’re getting somewhere. And how about Ford’s next big electric model or two?

Ford is a tough auto brand for me to analyze — if you haven’t noticed from this article alone. At times, it seems ahead of the pack in the legacy auto world. At other times, 2.9% of sales electric? Is that inspiring? In 2022, perhaps it can be. Let’s see how it change from now to 2025, and then to 2030. For now, at least, Ford can say it’s taking customers from Tesla — and that’s a big prize to claim!

Images by CleanTechnica