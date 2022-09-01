Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of NOAA

Climate Change

U.S. Schools Closing Due To Extreme Heat

Published

Heat waves and drought are rocking the United States, and that has even led to some U.S. schools closing due to the extreme heat. This has happened on both the East Coast and the West Coast.

Heat, Insufficient Cooling Disrupt Learning Nationwide

Extreme heat across the country is disrupting education as high temperatures force schools without sufficient ventilation or air conditioning to cancel classes or send students home early. School systems including those in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Baltimore, and San Diego were all forced to cancel or shorten school this week.

“It was over 100 degrees by 10 a.m.,” Sharee Himmons, a special-education assistant at Fitler Elementary in Philadelphia, told the Inquirer. “It’s unhealthy to be sitting in there like that — we were all sweaty, lightheaded, tired, cranky.”

People of color are disproportionately harmed by extreme heat due to racist policy decisions, from redlining to present-day de facto segregation. In particular, rising temperatures and underinvestment in communities of color disproportionately harm Black and Hispanic students’ educational outcomes.

Sources:

Nationwide: The Hill; Philadelphia: Philadelphia Inquirer; Ohio: Energy News NetworkWKYC; Baltimore: CNN; San Diego: KGTV; Climate Signals background: Extreme heat and heatwaves.

Record, Grid, Health-Threatening Heat Coming For California

As a massive heatwave spreads across California and the Western U.S., officials are warning of both rolling blackouts and increased wildfire activity. Temperatures as much as 20°F above normal are expected to remain through the weekend and the California electrical grid operator (CAISO) has to reduce their electricity consumption to ease strain on the grid as air conditioning drives up demand. CAISO also said customers should “avoid charging electric vehicles” during periods of high strain on the grid. Governor Newsom also declared a state of emergency, which will allow the use of backup diesel generators and pauses requirements that ships plug into ports’ electricity. While the measures will help keep the lights on, they will also increase air pollution, the danger of which is compounded by extreme heat.

Wildfires on Wednesday already forced evacuations across the state and officials worry and expect the heat will fuel increased fire activity. Not only does the heat dry out vegetation, it also increases the strain on firefighters doing physically demanding work while carrying heavy gear. House GOP Whip Steve Scalise criticized CAISO’s statement about EV charging, which comes a week after CARB declared all new cars sold in California by 2035 must be EVs.

Sources:

Heat & Grid: LA Times $, Washington Post $, Sacramento Bee $, APCNNSan Francisco Chronicle, NPR, Bloomberg $, Reuters, New York Times $, Yahoo; State of Emergency: AP; Health risks: The Guardian; Fires: APSacramento Bee $, KCRA Sacramento; EV charging: USA TodayABC-10Washington ExaminerFox News; Climate Signals background: Extreme heat and heatwavesWildfires.

Featured image courtesy of NOAA.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla Won Big In California In 2nd Quarter

Yesterday, we looked at the Tesla Model Y’s and Model 3’s leadership at the top of the California auto sales table as well as...

2 days ago

Clean Transport

Ford Supports California’s Advanced Clean Cars II Regulations

On August 25th, the California Air Resources Board voted on the Advanced Clean Cars II plan to scale down light-duty passenger car, truck, and...

2 days ago

Cars

Tesla Is 2nd Highest Selling Auto Brand In California

Tesla is doing quite well in California, the largest auto market in the United States. As reported earlier today, the Tesla Model Y was...

3 days ago

Cars

Tesla Model Y & Model 3 Two Best Selling Vehicles In California

California is well known as the leader of electric vehicle (EV) sales in the United States, and an early EV policy and sales leader...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.