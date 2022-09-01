Connect with us

14 Electric Vehicle Models in USA Have 300+ Miles of Driving Range on Full Charge — Chart

One electric vehicle (EV) model for sale in the United States of America (USA) had 300+ miles of driving range on a full charge in 2016. That total has increased to 14 models in 2022.

The 2016 model year (MY) marked the first time the Environmental Protection Agency certified an electric vehicle (EV) with 300 miles or more of driving range. Over the next five years, the number of EV models achieving a certified range of 300 miles or more slowly increased. In MY 2022, however, the number nearly tripled from the previous year. Manufacturers are still introducing MY 2022 vehicles, so additional EV models could be added to the list. Use this tool to search for new EV models by range.

Source: The U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Fuel Economy Website, accessed July 14, 2022.

Fact #1253 Dataset

Return to 2022 Fact of the Week

Originally published on U.S. DOE website.

 
