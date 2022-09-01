14 Electric Vehicle Models in USA Have 300+ Miles of Driving Range on Full Charge — Chart

The 2016 model year (MY) marked the first time the Environmental Protection Agency certified an electric vehicle (EV) with 300 miles or more of driving range. Over the next five years, the number of EV models achieving a certified range of 300 miles or more slowly increased. In MY 2022, however, the number nearly tripled from the previous year. Manufacturers are still introducing MY 2022 vehicles, so additional EV models could be added to the list. Use this tool to search for new EV models by range.

Source: The U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Fuel Economy Website, accessed July 14, 2022.

Fact #1253 Dataset

Originally published on U.S. DOE website.