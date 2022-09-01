Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

13 Top Solar Facts for U.S.A

Published

I recently discovered an infographic from the U.S. Solar Energy Industries Association with a wealth of solar power facts. The graphic is included on the bottom of this piece, but I find it much easier to scroll through the solar energy facts in a straightforward bullet list rather than an infographic, so let’s start with the list.

  1. 50% decline in solar PV prices in the past 10 years
  2. 231,474 people employed in the U.S. solar industry.
  3. 10,000+ solar businesses in the U.S.
  4. 50% of all new U.S. power capacity came from solar in Q1 2022
  5. 3,472,279 solar systems installed across the U.S.
  6. A new solar system installed every 60 seconds in U.S. in 2021.
  7. 22 million homes could be powered by all of the solar power capacity in the country (utility-scale and community-scale solar power as well as rooftop solar).
  8. $33 billion — value of U.S. solar market in 2021.
  9. 33% annual growth of U.S. solar market in the past 10 years.
  10. More than 4% of U.S. electricity now comes from solar, which is 80 times more than a decade ago.
  11. 30% of U.S. electricity is the solar industry’s goal for 2030 in order to do its part to combat climate change (and make money in the process).
  12. 141 million carbon emissions avoided annually from U.S. solar power.
  13. 300 gigawatts of new solar power expected to be installed in next 10 years, 3× more than was installed through 2021.

That’s some stunning U.S. solar power growth, already stunning solar stats, and an exciting series of forecasts for the future. As good as the solar industry looks today, it will look much better by 2030. Don’t believe the forecasts? I was covering the bullish forecasts for 2020 and beyond a decade ago, and the results played out more or less as expected. The next decade looks even more solidly solar, especially given that solar power is already half of new U.S. solar power capacity.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Record Numbers of Solar Panels Were Shipped in the United States During 2021

U.S. shipments of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules (solar panels) rose to a record electricity-generating capacity of 28.8 million peak kilowatts (kW) in 2021, from...

3 hours ago

Clean Power

Top 10 Cities For Solar Power Per Capita in USA — Charts

Which US cities are leading in solar power adoption? Which are leading on a solar power installed per capita basis? We’ve got answers to...

5 days ago

Clean Power

Americans Want Clean Energy Products Made in the USA. That Goal Is Now Within Reach.

For decades, the United States was the undisputed global leader in clean energy technology, but in recent years, American production has fallen behind. Today,...

August 22, 2022

Clean Power

Solar & Storage Industry Charts Course For U.S. Manufacturing Renaissance Thanks To Inflation Reduction Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) released a roadmap with near- and long-term steps to dramatically scale America’s solar manufacturing...

August 18, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.