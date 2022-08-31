Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Kyle Field, CleanTechnica.

Clean Power

$46 Million For New Technologies That Convert Carbon & Waste Into Clean Energy

Published

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy today announced $46 million for 22 projects that will create biofuel energy to help decarbonize the transportation and power generation sectors. These innovative projects, led by universities, private companies, municipal resource management entities, and local governments, will develop waste conversion and carbon capture technologies to produce fuels from biomass and waste streams, and enable algal systems to capture carbon and turn it into alternative clean energy sources. Advancing renewable and sustainable energy sources through research and innovation will play a critical role in achieving President Biden’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

“Turning waste and carbon pollution into clean energy at scale would be a double win—cleaning up waste streams that disproportionately burden low-income communities and turning it into essential energy,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Biofuel energy has the unique ability to decarbonize high-emitting sectors, create good-paying jobs, and significantly clear away barriers on the path to America’s clean energy future.”

Waste streams can cause a multitude of health impacts for surrounding communities as they often include gaseous carbon emissions from power plants, municipal solid waste, animal manure, wastewater residuals, and other organic materials. They are also more likely found in low-income communities, disproportionately affecting people of color and underserved neighborhoods. Waste streams are also an untapped, key feedstock for biofuel production. Algae, also a key feedstock for biofuels and products, can help significantly decarbonize the transportation and power generation sectors through carbon utilization technologies.

The selected project teams will support high-impact research and development to accelerate the growth of the bioeconomy by:

  • Developing improved organisms and inorganic catalysts that support the next generation of low-carbon biofuels and bioproducts, turning costly waste streams into valuable bioenergy resources; and
  • Increasing the capability of algal systems to capture carbon dioxide and use it to produce biofuels and bioproducts.

The selected projects can be viewed here and here.

These projects are funded by DOE’s Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) under the Waste Feedstocks and Conversion R&D funding opportunity and BETO and Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management under the Carbon Utilization Technology: Improving Efficient Systems for Algae funding opportunity.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.