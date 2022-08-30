DJI Avata Lets Anyone Make Cool FPV Footage Using Clean Aviation Tech

If you’re a Tesla fan, or fan-adjacent like me, you’ve probably seen the cool first-person view drone footage from Giga Berlin from earlier this year. The drone footage does lots of cool maneuvering in tight, tight spaces and gives reality a surreal look that no human or human-held camera can possibly get.

Want to make your own first-person view (FPV) videos like this? You’re now in luck. While I don’t think Tesla will let most of us fly a drone inside its factory, you can make your own cool videos using clean electric aviation technology with DJI’s newest easy to use FPV drone: the DJI Avata.

According to DJI’s recent press release, the Avata is a revolutionary new drone that delivers an unrivaled experience of immersive flight. DJI’s Avata establishes a new paradigm for FPV drone flying, allowing every pilot to race through the air and feel the incredible performance, agility, and simple handling of this extraordinary aircraft. DJI’s Avata combines with the innovative DJI Goggles 2 and intuitive DJI Motion Controller to provide a flight experience that was previously unimaginable.

“DJI Avata was built to awaken a desire to fly in everyone, with immersive flight technology that allows anyone to explore the almost out-of-body experience of FPV flight,” said Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director at DJI. “DJI Avata is breathtaking to fly for even a novice pilot, and includes enhanced safety features that give anyone the freedom to try creative aerial moves. Paired with the DJI Goggles 2 and the DJI Motion Controller, DJI Avata seems to ride with the wind. Whether you fly for the fun of it, to make great clips for social media, or to dazzle viewers in the production studio, DJI Avata will show you why its engrossing flight experience pulls you into a new world of soaring possibilities.”

The DJI Avata opens a new creative method for both beginners and experts. Among racing drones, the Avata is unique for its compact design and light body weight of only 410 grams. It’s also equipped with aerodynamic propeller guards for safety while still providing a fast, agile flight experience. Additionally, the powerful stabilized camera has a 1/1.7” CMOS sensor with 48 million effective pixels that can capture 4K/60fps or 2.7K/50/60//100/120 fps video footage, giving creators a new tool to filming high-quality videos smoothly . With up to 18 minutes of flight time per charge , it provides an exciting ride every time.

The DJI Avata can be controlled with the DJI Goggles 2, the DJI Motion Controller, or the existing DJI FPV Remote Controller 2 and the DJI FPV Goggles V2. DJI Avata is the only drone on the market that can hover like a traditional drone, accelerate like a racer, zoom in and out of tight spaces, and stop in a fraction of a second. If DJI Avata is pushed beyond its limits and lands upside down, Turtle mode allows it to flip back up and take off again, making it one of the most versatile drones available.

DJI Avata’s flight control and stabilization technology work together to make it the perfect drone for anyone, regardless of experience level, who wants to have fun while taking amazing video footage.

DJI’s FPV Goggles

DJI Goggles 2 is our next-generation video headset that provides a more comfortable and lighter fit with an impressive FPV image quality. The micro-OLED screen is clearer than ever before, and people who typically wear glasses won’t need to with these goggles. They are also paired with the DJI Motion Controller for easy one handed use in various scenarios while still getting great shots.

The DJI Avata and DJI Goggles 2 utilize DJI O3+ transmission, the most powerful and reliable technology for precise control, ultra-low latency, and high-resolution video at 1080p/100fps with H.265 decoding. It has a low transmission delay of approximately 30 milliseconds, a long transmission distance of 10 kilometers, auto-switching dual frequencies, a high bitrate of 50 Mbps, and state-of-the-art anti-interference techniques to ensure a constant feed. The DJI Goggles 2 also have a Wireless Streaming capability, allowing you to watch the live stream from your phone or computer on the goggles screen for an immersive viewing experience.

DJI’s Motion Controller

The DJI Motion Controller is a newly designed flight control device that lets the pilot fly fancy maneuvers using only one hand. The system is very intuitive and easy to use, even for beginners. With this controller you can fly in continuous fluid motions, close to the ground, past obstacles, and through tight spaces into open areas.

Upgraded 4K Imaging System With Super Stabilization

DJI Avata’s 1/1.7-inch 48MP Photo CMOS sensor with f/2.8 aperture and ultra-wide-angle lens with a viewing angle of up to 155° outperform any FPV racer’s imaging system – an outstanding 1/1.7-inch 48MP Photo CMOS sensor with f/2.8 aperture and ultra-wide-angle lens with a view angle of up to 155 degrees, as well as slow motion video at 2.7K/100 frames per second (fps). The wider perspective allows for immersive aerial photography and videography at 4k/60 fps, as well as slow motion footage at 2.7K/100 fps due to the D-Cinelike color mode employed by DJI Avata.

DJI Avata features two industry-leading image stabilization systems to guarantee that your video is smooth and stable during high-pressure aerial moves. DJI RockSteady eliminates all picture shake, while DJI HorizonSteady maintains the image level facing true level. All of this data is sent to 20 GB of internal storage space, allowing you more creativity and spontaneity when the opportunity for a unique photo arises, even if there isn’t a microSD card installed in the onboard drive.

Safety Features

DJI Avata’s propeller guards protect the body of your drone, making it more durable and less likely to be damaged in a collision. With this added safety feature, you can fly with confidence knowing that your drone can withstand minor bumps and even right itself if it gets flipped over.

DJI Avata’s emergency brake and hover feature is available in all flying modes, stopping the drone and hovering whenever necessary during flight. The failsafe return to home button brings the drone back automatically to its original starting point with just one press. If transmission is lost or if battery levels become critically low, the failsafe feature will still bring the drone home safely.

DJI Avata is armed with both an Infrared Sensing System and a two-camera Downward Vision System. They aid in the drone’s current position, precise hovering, indoor flight or other areas where satellite navigation is unavailable, and identify unsuitable landing sites such as bodies of water. DJI Avata and DJI Goggles 2 also display the Home Point where the drone took off from when used with goggles to remain oriented during flight. The AR viewpoint adds another sense of orientation to assist the pilot identify the immediate environment in seconds.

Like other recent DJI drones, it also has features to keep drone pilots from doing dangerous things, like flying too close to airports and other restricted areas without permission. It also has several flight modes and even a virtual flight simulator to help you learn to safely fly the drone.

Pricing

DJI Avata can be bought now from store.dji.com and many authorized retailers in different configurations. The standalone version of DJIAvata, which is ideal for those who already have a compatible model to control and view the drone from, retails for $629 without a remote controller, motion controller, or goggles included. The DJI Avata Pro-View Combo costs $1388 and includes the DJI Avata, DJI Goggles 2, and the DJI Motion Controller. TheDJIAvata Fly Smart Combo is available for $1168 and contains the same items as the previous model. TheDJIAvata Fly More Kit costs $279, but does not include any batteries or a charging hub.

Featured image by DJI.