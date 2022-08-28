$4,000 EV Rebate Available in Illinois for Another Month

If you’re in Illinois and thinking about getting an electric car, you better get on it fast. A $4,000 purchase rebate for electric vehicles is available right now, but the application period ends on September 30, 2022.

Note that this $4,000 rebate is for buying either a new or used electric vehicle (not including motorcycles), while a $1,500 rebate is available for an electric motorcycle. You have to apply for the rebate within 90 days of vehicle purchase. Additionally, the EV had to be purchased on or after July 1, 2022. Here are more details on eligibility from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency:

“Eligibility requirements for an EV rebate in Illinois include, but are not limited to:

The purchaser must reside in Illinois at time of vehicle purchase and at the time the rebate is issued. The vehicle must be purchased from a dealer licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State. Rented or leased vehicles do not qualify for the rebate. The vehicle cannot have been the subject of a previous EV rebate under this new program in Illinois. The rebate amount cannot exceed the purchase price of the vehicle. The purchaser must retain ownership of the vehicle for a minimum of 12 consecutive months immediately after the vehicle purchase date. The purchaser must apply for the rebate within 90-days after the vehicle purchase date. Documentation requirements include a copy of purchase invoice, proof of purchase, vehicle registration, and IRS W-9 or W-8 forms.”



You can get an application form here. If the program is restarted after September 30, that is also where you’d go to get an application.

That page also hosts an FAQ document for further information.

Rebates are paid out after the close of the application period. “Low income applicants are given priority in rebate disbursement,” and after that, priority is given based on when someone applied for the rebate. There’s a healthy amount of cash in the funding account, though, so there may be no cause for concern about being bumped off the list. There was $17,909,043 in the Electric Vehicle Rebate Fund as of July 1.

Actually, on a weekly basis, the Illinois government even shares how many applications have been received (see below). At 992 applications and the full rebate amount of $4,000 for each (making the assumption none of the applications were for electric motorcycles), the total payout would be $3,968,000. Plenty of cash is left in the pot in that case.

Thanks to ChargePoint for bringing this EV rebate program to our attention.