Recharging With Food, Electricity, & EV Advocacy — Options Growing

Is it a match made in heaven? Probably not, but for electric vehicle owners who like fast food, it appears that you will be able to recharge the car and recharge the body at Red Roosters, Foodiary (Ampol), and Hungry Jacks. Olivers has Tesla chargers at some locations and great organic food — some feel that this suits the EV driver’s lifestyle much more.

Evie charging networks is partnering with Red Rooster outlets, exposing more people to the joys of EV ownership. One customer commented: “I visited there a few weeks ago and charged while I was waiting for my daughter to finish something. I got chatting about EVs with a lady who came in in a Toyota GT86 and blew her away with a quick squirt down Canterbury Rd in my Tesla Model 3 Performance.” Now that’s advocating for EVs!

The fast food industry is seeing the upside also: “Evie saw an average visitation time of 34 minutes per driver in July, when drivers can have a break and grab food from Red Rooster. According to Evie’s data, the total charging time for EV charging at Red Rooster Vermont in Victoria went up from 529 minutes in June to 4,997 minutes in July. Red Rooster is also reviewing 20 other locations for this sustainable initiative.”

Caltex is adding chargers to service stations across Australia. EV drivers will have access to facilities and Foodiary outlets.

Evie Networks CEO Chris Mills “With an average visitation time of 34 minutes per driver in July, we can see the benefit of charging infrastructure at Red Rooster. 30 minutes seems to be the perfect time for a snack, lunch, or dinner break as your car tops up. [The partnership] … lines up perfectly with what we want to achieve — public charging in places you want to stop, places that are convenient and enjoyable.”

What about McDonald’s, you ask? In Scandinavia you can get a charge with your fries, but not yet in Australia, despite the April Fool’s joke that claimed you could get a McCharge — “Available in three sizes, the McHappy Charge, Quarter Charge and Big McCharge, will each deploy 10kW, 20kW and 40kW respectively at small (7kWh), medium (22kWh) and large (50kWh) rates.”

As the data comes in, expect to find more chargers at your favourite fast food joint. A charge, chips, and EV advocacy!