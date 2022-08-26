Quarterly US Auto Sales Down Nearly 1 Million While Tesla Sales Up 97% In 3 Years — Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2019

US auto sales continue to crash. In the 2nd quarter of 2022, US auto sales were down 20% (-830,642) compared to the 2nd quarter of 2021. They were up 19% (535,191) compared to the 2nd quarter of 2020, but down 22% (-942,390) compared to the 2nd quarter of 2019. In other words, the US auto market has been crashing if you ignore that little rebound after the biggest economic shutdowns of the COVID pandemic.

Improving Auto Brands

Only 5 auto brands were up from Q2 2019 to Q2 2022 and only 6 auto brands were up from Q2 2021 to Q2 2022. The only brand that was up a great deal from the 2019 to 2022 period was Tesla, which saw its Q2 sales increase approximately 97%. Second best was Porsche at 28%, and Porsche happens to be the legacy auto brand with the highest share of its sales now coming from plugin models. After that, only Mercedes (17%), Chrysler (12%), and Kia (8%) had quarterly sales increases.

Comparing Q2 2022 to Q2 2021, the brand with the biggest sales increase was actually Chrysler (up 95%). Of course, taking 2019 into account, this was due in large part to Chrysler having a very poor Q2 2021 (in addition to the very poor Q2 2020 that was typical across the industry). Tesla’s sales in Q2 2022 were 30% higher than in Q2 2021. After that, the only remaining auto brands to see their sales go up had minor sales increases. Mercedes–Benz sales were up 7%, Porsche sales were up 3%, Ford sales were up 2%, and Lincoln sales were up 1%.

Auto Sales Trends — Charts

Over on CleanTechnica Pro, you can see 8 additional charts showing volume and percentage change by brand from Q2 2019 to Q2 2022, from Q2 2020 to Q2 2022, from Q2 2021 to Q2 2022, and various other things.

Who’s Suffering the Most?

In terms of volume change, the brands suffering the most compared to 2019 are Ford (down 164,453 in Q2 2022 versus Q2 2019), Honda (down 154,661), Nissan (down 149,830), and Chevrolet (down 112,265). Though, they are closer to the middle of the pack when looking at volume change. Looking at volume change, the biggest losers from Q2 2019 to Q2 2022 were Fiat (-91%), Infiniti (-63%), Dodge (-63%), and Buick (-48%).

Compared to Q2 2021, the brands suffering the most in Q2 2022 in terms of volume sales losses were Honda (-220,758), Toyota (-140,971), and Nissan (-107,670). Honda even had huge losses in Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2021 (down 50,879, far more than any other brand). The biggest losers in terms of percentage change were Fiat (-72%), Buick (-56%), Honda (-51%), Acura (-51%), Mini (-45%), and Infiniti (-41%). Fiat and Infiniti were also down a lot compared to Q2 2021 (-81% and -34%, respectively).

For much more fun, head on over to CleanTechnica Pro and check out the charts there.