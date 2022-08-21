Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Batteries

Want Lithium from USA? Galvanic Energy May Have Enough for 50 Million EVs

Published

One of the biggest elements of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is a requirement that electric vehicles start using batteries that contain minerals from “friendly” countries, with a special emphasis on battery minerals from the USA. Interestingly, a month before the monumental bill was passed, Oklahoma-based Galvanic Energy announce some large lithium potential in Utah.

According to the company, a recent third-party resource report “validated Galvanic Energy’s Smackover Formation prospect as one of the largest lithium brine resources in North America, with sufficient lithium to produce enough batteries for 50 million electric vehicles.” 50 million EVs! The Smackover prospect is located in southern Arkansas.

Naturally, it has to be commercially competitive for Galvanic Energy to get to work extracting that lithium in order to move towards such an ambitious opportunity. The IRA will certainly help stimulate such competitiveness and extraction, though.

“Over the past year the company has completed well testing and detailed reservoir modeling to significantly advance its 120,000-acre lithium prospect in southern Arkansas,” Galvanic Energy writes. The company bills itself as “a geoscience-driven resource exploration company that employs innovative, proprietary discovery methods to identify natural resources essential to the US renewable energy sector.”

The aforementioned third-party tests, which were conducted by APEX Geoscience Ltd., found 290 mg/L to 520 mg/L of lithium concentrations in the Arkansas prospect after drilling test wells that penetrated the Smackover Formation. Galvanic Energy calls those results “some of the highest reported values in North American brines.” The tests also found bromine concentrations of 3,700-6,000 mg/L.

Overall, the analysis estimated 4 million tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 10 million tons of elemental bromine in Galvanic Energy’s Smackover prospect.

A search for “Galvanic Energy” on our site comes up empty. However, we’ll surely be keeping an eye out for news from the company in the coming years. It could become a big name in US lithium. Or not. We’ll see.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Batteries

Invest In Lithium Refining, A “License To Print Money” — Elon Musk

Elon Musk had a special message for those involved in Tesla’s Q2 earnings call last month, noting a global need for lithium and other...

August 9, 2022

Batteries

The Hardest (& Best) Thing About The US Clean Vehicle Tax Credit

There’s been a lot of discussion about the new Clean Vehicle Credit in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 that is making its way...

August 9, 2022

Batteries

What Does America’s EV Supply Chain Look Like? We Mapped It!

It is imperative that the United States adopt policies that will improve both the sustainability and security of the materials supply needed to enable...

July 31, 2022

Batteries

General Motors & Livent Enter Long-Term Lithium Hydroxide Supply Agreement

GM and Livent announced today a multi-year sourcing agreement in which Livent will supply GM with battery-grade lithium hydroxide manufactured from lithium obtained at...

July 28, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.