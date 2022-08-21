Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Nine Teslas came for coffee and cake recently. Photo courtesy of Paul Gehan.

Cars

Sky News: No One In Australia Wants Electric Cars

Published

While Australia holds a summit to discuss car emissions standards, Sky News presenters say that no one wants electric cars. At the same time, ordinary citizens are fighting over what is available. Hyundai delivered 100 cars and they sold out in minutes. Tesla’s Robyn Denholm said Tesla would double the number of cars it has put on the road within the next six months.

No One in Australia wants Electric Cars

Some of the electric cars available in Australia today.

MG (SAIC) has unloaded 5,000 units of the refreshed ZS EV SUV with 320 km of range at the docks in Melbourne, Victoria. BYD has sold out the first three shipments of the Atto 3. This should total about 4,000 vehicles. Model Ys are being spotted at the local shopping centres. Yep — no one in Australia wants to buy an electric car.

Those three companies alone expect to provide over 30,000 new EVs by the end of the year. The only car company that says it is holding back on importing vehicles until we have fuel emissions standards is Volkswagen. I think it is going to be left behind.

Every morning we sit in bed and have a coffee, I peruse CleanTechnica and other EV websites and my wife checks Facebook. Lately, it is has been a constant stream of posts on Facebook of people getting their Y and 3 deliveries.

This morning, it was all about the MG. Five thousand have arrived and they are getting ready for demonstrations and deliveries. There are two weeks to wait, customers have been told. Some customers are hedging their bets and placing multiple orders. One man had ordered a BYD Atto 3 and a Tesla Model 3 as well as the MG ZS EV. “Whoever gets me the car first, gets my money!”

So, I beg to differ with Sky News and all the many commenters under the video who decry the “fact” that the government is going to force them to buy an EV. “They’ll pry my cold dead fingers off the steering wheel of my V8,” they sob. It sounds like they have been stuck in the garage with the internal combustion engine running for too long.

One morning they will wake to the sounds of silence, look out the window, and see all the electric cars driving by and wonder where they all came from.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He is long on Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Star Scientific Star Scientific

Clean Power

Star Scientific Says Its HERO Technology Can Power The World (With Video)

HERO from Star Scientific uses a proprietary catalyst to turn green hydrogen and oxygen into a heat source that rivals burning fossil fuels.

7 hours ago
No One in Australia wants Electric Cars No One in Australia wants Electric Cars

Cars

Australia Taking Bold Steps Toward Electric Car Future

The government of Australia is making a serious commitment to the EV revolution with new policy initiatives.

8 hours ago

Cars

Australian Financial Institutions Join the rEVolution

In media releases this week, Pepper Money and Bank Australia announced that they would be putting their financial weight behind the rEVolution — the...

2 days ago

Cars

Tesla Production Update: 1 Million from Giga Shanghai, 3 Million Total, Australia & New Zealand Get Model Y Deliveries

Both Tesla and its vibrant CEO Elon Musk have posted a few production updates on Twitter in the last few days. Interesting numbers have...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.