Nearly 2,000 Zero-Emission Trucks & Buses on California Roads — New Data

New Data Shows Nearly 2,000 Zero-Emission Trucks and Buses on California’s Roads, 43 Related In-State Manufacturers

A new tool from the California Energy Commission (CEC) provides a snapshot of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles on the state’s road for the first time. Another displays information about companies with in-state zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) manufacturing operations.

According to CEC staff analysis, there were 1,943 medium- and heavy-duty vehicles on the state’s road as of July 2022, including 1,369 buses, 306 trucks and 268 delivery vans.

California is also home to 43 manufacturers of ZEVs and related equipment, including batteries and infrastructure products.

“California is the new Michigan when it comes to zero-emission vehicle manufacturing, and we are the lead state for deployment of these vehicles whether it’s an electric car, a fuel cell transit bus or an electric delivery van,” said CEC Commissioner Patty Monahan. “These new tools will track our progress toward meeting state goals for zeroing out harmful pollution from transportation and will help identify gaps to ensure all communities are benefitting.”

The first new dashboard, Medium- and Heavy-Duty Zero Emission Vehicles in California, includes zero-emission vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating of more than 10,000 pounds registered with the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Users can sort and view the information by county, fuel type, weight class and vehicle type.

This progress was made possible by millions of dollars in state investments through various initiatives funded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), including the Advanced Technology Demonstration and Pilot Project, Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project and Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project.

“CARB’s incentive programs to put zero-emission trucks on our roads and highways translate directly into cleaner air, especially in those communities that suffer from heavy truck traffic,” said CARB Chair Liane Randolph. “And this is only the beginning. There are massive funding and complementary regulations on their way to accelerate the transition of trucks in California to zero-emission technologies and to cleaner air in communities that need it the most.”

The second new dashboard, California Zero-Emission Vehicle-Related Manufacturing, displays information about companies with in-state ZEV and ZEV-related manufacturing operations. Users can view manufacturers by product type and see a company’s name, description, location and incorporation date.

California surpassed one million ZEV sales in 2021 and leads the country in all ZEV market metrics including the highest level of public funding, the largest EV market share percentage, and the most extensive public charging infrastructure. The success of the state’s programs has led to ZEVs becoming a top export and has spurred major advances in manufacturing and job creation.

Building upon last year’s historic $3.9 billion investment in zero-emission transportation, Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed an additional $6.1 billion in funding, bringing the total investment to $10 billion that will be spent over the next six years.

For more information on funding opportunities to expand ZEV manufacturing and to build the ZEV supply chain, visit the CEC’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Related Manufacturing page.

Courtesy of the California Energy Commission.

