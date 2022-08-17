India X Cleantech — August 2022

Welcome to another issue of our India x Cleantech series! On a monthly basis, we are pulling news from across clean technology sectors in India into a single, concise summary article about the country.

Electric Mobility

Tata Motors Plans 50,000 EV Sales By March 2023

One of India’s leading electric car makers, Tata Motors, has announced its intention to sell 50,000 electric vehicles between April 2022 and March 2023. It sold 19,105 electric vehicles during the 12-month period ending March 2022. Tata Motors currently holds the largest share in India’s passenger electric vehicles market, with offerings like Nexon and Tigor.

India Plans To Buy 50,000 Electric Buses For Public Transport

Energy Efficiency Services Limited, a government-owned entity, is planning to float a large tender to acquire 50,000 electric buses. The company is expected to aggregate demand from various state governments and issue a single tender. It had earlier floated a tender for procuring 5,450 electric buses for 5 states.

Cleantech Investments

Tata Power Plans $375 Million Investment In Solar Manufacturing

One of India’s leading integrated power companies, Tata Power, recently announced that it would invest $375 million to set up solar cell and module manufacturing units of 4 gigawatts of capacity each. The manufacturing units will be in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. The manufacturing units are expected to be commissioned within a period of 16 months. Tata Power currently has an annual production capacity of 500 megawatts of solar cells and 635 megawatts of solar modules.

Acme Solar Plans $6.6 Billion Investment In Green Hydrogen Facility

Acme Solar Holdings, a private solar power producer, has announced plans to invest $6.6 billion to set up a 5 gigawatt solar power project, a 1.5 gigawatt electrolyzer, and a 1.1 million tonne green ammonia production facility. The integrated project will be set up in Tamil Nadu. Acme is already working on a large renewable energy project and green hydrogen production facility in Oman.

US Funds Hybrid Storage Project In India

US Trade and Development Agency has sanctioned grant to conduct feasibility study to construct a 300-megawatt wind-solar hybrid project with storage facility. The project is expected to be constructed in the western state of Gujarat. The announcement was made after the first-ever multilateral talks between India, Israel, USA, and UAE. Israel and UAE are also reportedly looking to partner with India for developing renewable energy projects.

Renewable Energy & Batteries

India’s Largest Floating Solar Project Commissioned

NTPC Limited has announced that it commissioned a 100 megawatt floating solar power project in the southern state of Telangana. The project, India’s largest floating solar power plant, is located in a reservoir of NTPC’s thermal power plant. The project was constructed by another government-owned company, BHEL, at a cost of Rs 4.23 billion.

Tata Power To Set Up 600 Megawatt Wind-solar Hybrid Project

A subsidiary of Tata Power has secured a contract from the Solar Energy Corporation of India to set up a 600 megawatt hybrid wind-solar project. The project will be commissioned in the southern state of Karnataka over a period of 24 months after the power purchase agreement is signed. The company secured contract for another wind-solar hybrid project with capacity of 300 megawatts in Maharashtra.

SECI Awards 300 Megawatt Wind Project To JSW Energy

JSW Energy has secured rights to develop a 300-megawatt wind energy project through competitive bidding. The project has been awarded to the company by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) which conducted a country-wide auction. SECI had offered 1.2 gigawatts of capacity to potential bidders. With this win, the portfolio of JSW Energy has increased to 7.3 gigawatts, with renewable energy accounting for 57% of the capacity.

Gujarat Issues Tender For 1.5 Gigawatt Solar Power Capacity

Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), a government-owned power distribution utility, has issued a 1.5 gigawatt solar power tender. Tender participants will be offered a greenshoe option which can submit bids for 750 megawatts of capacity, while GUNVL may decide to increase allocation to up to 1.5 gigawatts. Winners will be required to sign a power purchase agreement with GUVNL for 25 years.

ReNew Power Plans Green Hydrogen Facility In Egypt

One of India’s leading renewable energy producers, ReNew Power, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Egypt to develop green hydrogen facilities in the Middle Eastern country. The production facility will be located in the Suez Canal Economic Zone and is expected to require an investment of $8 billion. Production facility will have an initial production facility of 20,000 tonnes which will eventually be increased to 220,000 tonnes.

Indian Railways Tenders 2.6 Gigawatts Of Renewable Power Projects

The Indian Railways has issued two tenders to procure renewable energy. One of the tenders seeks a supply of 1 gigawatt of renewable energy round-the-clock. Developers have the option to complement solar or wind power capacity with storage facility. Selected developers will be required to sign a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Indian Railways. The second tender seeks bids for small solar power projects spread across the country. The cumulative capacity of these projects will be 1.548 gigawatts.

Emmvee Plans To Upgrade Module Manufacturing Facilities

Module manufacturing company Emmvee has announced plans to upgrade its module production facility and start wafer production as well. The company currently has a production capacity of 1.25 gigawatts, which it plans to expand to 3 gigawatts. It will add 1.5 gigawatts of wafer-to-module production capacity over the next 18 months.

Jharkhand Plans To Achieve 4 Gigawatts Of Solar Power Capacity In The Next 5 Years

The state of Jharkhand has announced a new solar power policy and has set a target to achieve 4 gigawatts of installed capacity by the end of the next five years. The government will also offer subsidies of up to 80% to residential consumers looking to set up rooftop solar power projects. The state currently has a solar power capacity of only 45 megawatts.

India Sets 43% Renewable Purchase Obligation by 2030

The Indian government has significantly enhanced its renewable energy target to 43% of total power consumption by end of this decade. All states will be required to achieve this target through procurement of power from different renewable energy sources like solar, wind, hydro, and bioenergy. The government has also set targets for energy storage and has asked states to procure 1-4% of their power needs from energy storage charged with renewable energy sources.

NTPC, Indian Oil To Develop 650 Megawatts Of Renewable Energy Projects

India’s largest power generation company and one of the largest oil distributors have signed an agreement to develop 650 megawatts of renewable energy capacity. NTPC will develop renewable energy projects with round-the-clock supply for Indian Oil’s refineries. The projects are expected to be commissioned by the end of 2024.

Originally published on Future Trends.