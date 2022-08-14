Quiet Teslas Surprise Animals

Driving my daughter to the Brisbane airport this morning, I found that quiet Teslas can surprise animals. We had a close encounter with a cat on a suburban road. Obviously, it didn’t look when crossing the road, and perhaps it also could not hear the stealthy vehicle. I braked; it looked up the road and then scurried to the safety of the other side. I’ll never forget the look on its face — it was one surprised pussy cat! 🙀

You can watch it here and and see it leap over the fence to safety here. No cats were harmed in the making of this video.

It made me think of other interactions between animals and Teslas. My friend David tells me of an encounter he had with a goanna in rural Queensland.

“We were coming up the back road from Kenilworth to Mapleton. As I swung around a corner in the steep single lane section, a very large Goanna took off out of long grass to cross the road just in front of us. I braked hard but was unable to avoid it completely, and ran over its tail, which took some paint off the front spoiler — luckily, no other damage though. I saw him running off through the grass, so I guess he survived with maybe a broken tail bone or two and probably tells the story to his friends about the silent car.”

Remember the murder mystery that got solved because the cat was sleeping on the warm bonnet of a recently driven car? That blew the alibi and the murderer fessed up. Well, Agatha Christie and Hercule Poirot won’t be able to use that trick anymore. However, my friend David has discovered that possums like the heat generated by the charger and find it a good sleeping spot.

Sadly, my beloved Himalayan cat has passed on. He loved to sleep on the bonnet of my ICE car for warmth (and covered it with his chocolate coloured hair). I don’t think he would have approved of Tess, and he certainly could not have perched on the charger for a nap.

Has your Tesla, or another electric vehicle, had an interesting interaction with our animal friends? If so, would love to hear about it. Remember: quiet Teslas surprise animals!