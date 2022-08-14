Junk to Junk Competition for Schoolkids

As we move towards a circular economy, we need to bear in mind the huge job of cleaning up after ourselves and our ancestors. Just like LGI, Cleanaway is working towards adding value to the waste reallocation industry. Something you threw away today may find another use tomorrow. We should ask ourselves, what waste can we avoid making, what can we reuse or recycle, can we recover the energy? We need to minimise what needs to be treated and disposed. Go from Junk to Junk.

In keeping with Cleanaway’s mission statement — “to make a sustainable future possible” — Cleanaway encourages the young to think sustainably. At the recent Gympie Envirotech day, Cleanaway’s stall promoted recycling services within Gympie and showcased the Junk to Junk School Competition. Junk boats were made from junk by primary school students. These were judged, with the most popular junk boat winning a prize for its class.

This fits with Cleanaway’s philosophy: “We see all waste as a resource and use our facilities and processes to transform it into valuable commodities for every sector, industry and community.”

The Waste Education Program offers a variety of topics that improve recycling habits and waste reduction within schools and the community. A Sustainable Schools competition was created as part of this program. Local schools were challenged to upcycle waste into junk boats for the Sustainable Schools competition at Enviro Tech.

Even though we live in an electric vehicle bubble, we need to be aware that internal combustion engines and their reliance on fossil fuel oil will be with us for some time. Cleanaway is the largest waste oil collector in the country. It collects used oil and provides disposal and recycling services for thousands of clients across Australia.

Each year, Cleanaway collects and recycles over 150 million litres of used lubricating oil and oily water from over 35,000 workshops and businesses. This helps protect the environment while offsetting Australia’s crude oil requirements by approximately 900,000 barrels.

Cleanaway is the largest oil recycler in Australia, with facilities to process waste oil in every mainland state and territory. These facilities recycle automotive waste oil into new base and fuel oils, reducing reliance on virgin crude oil and customer costs.

“The waste industry plays a key role in our transition to a low-carbon and high circularity world. Current trends and expectations, along with a supportive regulatory environment, provide great opportunities for us to work together towards making a sustainable future possible,” Cleanaway writes.

To some, waste may seem like an ordinary part of everyday life, but we know it has extraordinary potential. And Cleanaway is realising that potential.