Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Setup for wireless charging of electric vehicles. Image courtesy of Siemens.

Clean Transport

Wireless EV Charging Update: Siemens & MAHLE Team Up

Published

Wireless EV charging has been a fun topic for as long as I’ve been writing about electric cars (more than a decade). Yet, it’s not exactly common (it’s almost unheard of) to find one in an EV owner’s garage. Companies aren’t giving up yet, and that includes Siemens and MAHLE, which have just teamed up to work on EV wireless charging together.

“The two companies intend to work together to close gaps in the standardization of inductive charging systems,” they write. That means working together on continued technological innovation, and it also means collaborating on interoperability tests.

The market is basically nonexistent right now, but the potential is enormous. With inductive charging of electric vehicles, owners no longer need to plug in or unplug. “Wireless charging of electric vehicles is emerging as a major market for the future. In addition to making life considerably easier for drivers, who no longer have to fiddle with cables and connectors, it is a crucial requirement for the autonomous mobility of tomorrow. The transfer efficiency of wireless, inductive charging is comparable to plug-in systems,” says Stefan Perras, Head of Pre-development and Innovation for Charging Infrastructure at Siemens AG.

Of course, it still has to be cost-competitive enough to entice buyers into buying an inductive wireless charging device instead of a normal wall charger. Naturally, Siemens knows a thing or two about this, as it has sold home wall chargers for years. It also produces DC fast charging hardware, and for electrical systems much more broadly.

“Siemens’ core expertise in smart buildings and smart grids makes us uniquely positioned to meet our customers’ needs with comprehensive solutions and to help them design, install and manage sustainable charging solutions for a better future,” Perras added.

“We are very pleased to have found a strong partner in Siemens in order to make major advances in inductive charging. The combined experience of both companies will give us a clear competitive advantage,” said Harald Straky, Vice President for Global Development in Mechatronics and Electronics at MAHLE.

Featured image: Setup for wireless charging of electric vehicles. Image courtesy of Siemens.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

EV charging electric vehicles NREL EV charging electric vehicles NREL

Clean Transport

Installing Home EV Chargers Just Got Much Easier (And Cheaper)

A simple, inexpensive meter retrofit could blow the home EV charging field wide open (photo courtesy of NREL).

July 31, 2022

Clean Transport

Study Conceptualizes Energy-Efficient, Wireless-Charging Roads

Wireless charging roads equipped with energy storage systems are promising electric vehicle solutions by virtue of their strong advantages in time saving and reduced...

July 26, 2022
EV charging stations electric trucks NREL EV charging stations electric trucks NREL

Clean Transport

Fleet Owners Just Want More EV Charging Stations, Not The Moon

Fleet owners that represent more than 2.5 million vehicles on the road and claim more than $1.1 trillion in annual revenue figure they should...

July 20, 2022
renewable energy Berlin water wastewater renewable energy Berlin water wastewater

Clean Power

Beyond Renewable Energy: Giant Thermoses & Wastewater On Tap

Berlin gets creative with renewable energy and energy storage in race against Russian gas cutoff this winter.

July 2, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.