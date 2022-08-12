Connect with us

Redwood Materials Plans Major Expansion In Nevada

Redwood Materials is planning to expand its battery recycling operations in Nevada with a new 74-acre development.

Redwood Materials is expanding, and according to NBC News Channel 4 in Reno, Nevada, the company has acquired an additional 74 acres of property within the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center (TRIC). There is no official word on how many jobs the expanded Redwood Materials operation might bring to the area.

Joel Grace, the CEO of Locus Development Group, which handled the purchase of the land, says he expects the new facility the company plans to build there to be operational in about 10 months time. The new processing plant will add to the 175 acres Redwood Materials already occupies in nearby Carson City and Sparks. The purchase also marks the opening of the new Comstock Commerce Center, a 688-acre development at TRIC.

According to Redwood Material’s website, the company’s mission is to “…build a circular supply chain to power a sustainable world and accelerate the reduction of fossil fuels. This focus is critical to the future of transportation and the electric grid.”

Inflation Reduction Act Kick Starts Battery Materials Campaign

The provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which is expected to be approved by Congress within the next few days, place a premium on battery components and materials that are sourced from within North America in order for the vehicles they manufacture to qualify for the latest EV tax credits. Redwood says the recycled materials it is able to recover from existing electric car batteries equal or exceed the specifications of many new materials.

The idea of a circular economy is a relatively new idea in transportation. Until now, the internet has been abuzz with stories about EV owners driving their cars into lakes and rivers when the batteries in their cars were no longer serviceable because there was nothing else that could be done with them. Amazingly enough, some people actually believe such things because they read it on the internet or hear it on Faux News.

The truth is that the materials components in today’s EV batteries can be recaptured, refined, and recycled again and again. In fact, Redwood Materials has recently announced it will provide copper foil reclaimed from batteries to the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada to be used in the manufacture of new battery cells.

Redwood is partnering with Tesla, Panasonic, Ford, Toyota, and Volkswagen and leading the way in North America toward a circular EV economy that reduces the need to mine and process new battery materials. That’s critically important to moving the EV revolution in America forward.

 
