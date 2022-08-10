Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
coal
Photo by Hunter So on Unsplash

Coal

Top Coal Firm in World Cashing in on Global Energy Crisis

Published

Glencore, the world’s largest coal shipper, is cashing in on the global energy crisis to the tune of nearly $9 billion in the first six months of 2022, and plans to pay out more than half — $4.45 billion — to shareholders in dividends and buybacks. The Switzerland-based trader on Tuesday reported a first half of the year earnings increase of 877% over the same period last year.

Glencore produces more than 100 million tonnes a year of thermal coal at its mines in Australia, Colombia, and South Africa. And unlike most of its direct competitors that have shifted some mining business to commodities such as iron ore or copper, which have both fallen significantly this year, Glencore spurned investor pressure to move away from the dirtiest source of fuel. It is now reaping the benefits as countries across Europe and around the world delayed or scrapped plans to wind down coal power generation as Russia’s war in Ukraine has limited the global gas supply, tripling the price of coal.

Similarly, the gas industry is raking in record earnings.

While the record payouts are legal, critics say the fossil fuel industry is essentially profiteering off war and climate disaster, especially as consumers are being forced to sharply cut their energy consumption yet see their utility bills spike.

On Tuesday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres accused the industry of “grotesque greed” and urged leaders to impose a windfall tax that would be used to help people struggling to pay their energy bills.

“It is immoral for oil and gas companies to be making record profits from this energy crisis on the backs of the poorest people and communities, at a massive cost to the climate,” Guterres said. “I urge all governments to tax these excessive profits, and use the funds to support the most vulnerable people through these difficult times.”

Republished from Nexus Media.

Sources: Quartz, Reuters, FT, Mining.com, Wall Street Journal $, Wall Street Journal $

 

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

electric mining electric mining

Clean Transport

Glencore Places Order For Battery-Powered Mining Vehicles

Glencore is using electric mining machines from Epiroc to provide emissions free raw materials for electric vehicles.

July 10, 2022

Batteries

Li-Cycle & Glencore Announce Partnership, Glencore Invests $200M In Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle and Glencore have announced a strategic partnership that will provide customers with an integrated approach for both primary and recycled metal needs. As...

June 4, 2022

Batteries

Glencore & Li-Cycle Partner For Battery Recycling

Li-Cycle and Glencore have announced a long-term battery supply agreement to better serve the EV battery supply chain. The agreement is a global feedstock...

May 7, 2022

Batteries

Tesla’s Re|Source Blockchain Collaboration For Cobalt Aims To Prove That Tesla Ethically Sources Its Cobalt

One argument that often comes up against Tesla and Elon Musk is that they “own child slaves” or “own slave labor.” I’ve seen those...

August 27, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.