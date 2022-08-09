Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Southern California Edison is building a fleet charging program at their Irwindale, California facility. Daimler’s Freightliner eCascadia gets 175 kW from an ABB Terra HP high power charging system. Photo courtesy of Southern California Edison.

Clean Transport

Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust for California — $423 Million in Funding Available

Published

Funding for California’s VW Mitigation Trust is ongoing. Find out more about the project types and how to apply.

Courtesy of California Air Resources Board.

The Volkswagen (VW) Environmental Mitigation Trust provides about $423 million for California to mitigate the excess nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions caused by VW’s use of illegal emissions testing defeat devices in certain VW diesel vehicles.

⇒ More About This Program

⇒ How To Apply For VW Environmental Mitigation Trust Funding

What types of vehicles or equipment are eligible and how do I apply for funding?

Five categories of vehicles and equipment are eligible for funding, as shown in the table below. Select below to apply for funding or get information on when funding will be available:

Zero-Emission Transit, School, and Shuttle Buses

Interested in Funding for Clean Buses?

The VW Mitigation Trust has $130 million in funds to replace older, high-polluting transit, school, and shuttle buses with new battery-electric or fuel-cell buses. Replacing an older bus with a zero-emission bus eliminates particulate matter and other pollutants that impact children and residents riding the buses, as well as residents throughout California communities. During the project’s 10-year period, approximately 425 vehicles will be replaced with an incentive amount of up to $400,000 per vehicle.

More info here.

Zero-Emission Class 8 Freight and Port Drayage Trucks Category

This category is intended to support the expansion of zero-emission truck availability in the heaviest weight class that have typically relied on diesel technologies.

Funding Availability and Timeline

Approximately $9 million in project funds is available for Program Announcement #PA2021-01 for the VW Mitigation Program – Zero-Emission Class 8 Freight and Port Drayage Trucks category. This solicitation will be available to eligible entities statewide on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications will be accepted online beginning August 9, 2022, 1:00 PM PST through the GMS. The solicitation will close when all funds have been fully allocated.

More info here.

Featured photo courtesy of Southern California Edison.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Electrify Everything: These Are The Most Important Things To Change ASAP

Mark Jacobson in his book Renewable Energy and Storage for Everything has laid out a plan to convert virtually all energy use in the...

5 hours ago

Clean Transport

Electric School Buses Win Big In USA

Electric school buses are experiencing rapid growth in the United States, with a nearly 10-fold increase in commitments by school districts and fleet operators in the...

10 hours ago
Volkswagen Scout concepts Volkswagen Scout concepts

Clean Transport

Volkswagen Looks To Build Electric Pickup Trucks In US

Volkswagen of America is scouting for locations in the US to build a new factory for electric pickup trucks.

15 hours ago

Cars

VW Will Offer Lower-Priced ID.4 Options For 2023

One of the things that holds back EV adoption is the price. While the lower priced EVs are pretty close to the average price...

22 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.