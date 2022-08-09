Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust for California — $423 Million in Funding Available

Funding for California’s VW Mitigation Trust is ongoing. Find out more about the project types and how to apply.

Courtesy of California Air Resources Board.

The Volkswagen (VW) Environmental Mitigation Trust provides about $423 million for California to mitigate the excess nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions caused by VW’s use of illegal emissions testing defeat devices in certain VW diesel vehicles.

What types of vehicles or equipment are eligible and how do I apply for funding?

Five categories of vehicles and equipment are eligible for funding, as shown in the table below. Select below to apply for funding or get information on when funding will be available:

Zero-Emission Transit, School, and Shuttle Buses

Interested in Funding for Clean Buses?

The VW Mitigation Trust has $130 million in funds to replace older, high-polluting transit, school, and shuttle buses with new battery-electric or fuel-cell buses. Replacing an older bus with a zero-emission bus eliminates particulate matter and other pollutants that impact children and residents riding the buses, as well as residents throughout California communities. During the project’s 10-year period, approximately 425 vehicles will be replaced with an incentive amount of up to $400,000 per vehicle.

Zero-Emission Class 8 Freight and Port Drayage Trucks Category

This category is intended to support the expansion of zero-emission truck availability in the heaviest weight class that have typically relied on diesel technologies.

Funding Availability and Timeline

Approximately $9 million in project funds is available for Program Announcement #PA2021-01 for the VW Mitigation Program – Zero-Emission Class 8 Freight and Port Drayage Trucks category. This solicitation will be available to eligible entities statewide on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications will be accepted online beginning August 9, 2022, 1:00 PM PST through the GMS. The solicitation will close when all funds have been fully allocated.

Featured photo courtesy of Southern California Edison.