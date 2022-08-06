New BMW i4 eDrive35 Starts At $51,400

BMW was an early leader in the electric vehicle market, exploring the technology and how consumers react to it with its ActiveE program and then later releasing the i3, which was built electric from the ground up at a time when no legacy automaker was building cars electric from the ground up.

After a long gap in notable electric vehicle progress or products after the i3, BMW at long last brought another fully electric car to market, the i4. Now, while not exactly offering an economy car (this is BMW, after all), it is bringing a new version of the i4 to market in the US that offers a lower entry price. Instead of the previous low price of $55,300, the starting MSRP of the new trim is $51,400 (plus $995 destination and handling) in the USA. Deliveries will begin in the 1st quarter of next year, 2023.

The new i4 is the BMW i4 eDrive35. The eDrive35 adds onto the eDrive40 and M50. The new trim’s specs are as follows:

~260 miles of range on a full charge

281 hp

295 lb-ft of torque

70.2 kWh gross battery capacity, 66 kWh net battery capacity

charging capacity up to 180 kW, with testing showing potential to charge from 10% to 80% in only 32 minutes

0–60 mph time of just 5.8 seconds.

BMW continues to deliver on the promise to provide engaging and innovative electromobility solutions with the latest addition to the fully-electric BMW i4 range, the new BMW i4 eDrive35. The BMW i4 eDrive35 joins the successful BMW i4 eDrive40 and BMW i4 M50 and makes purely electric BMW performance more attainable than ever. US deliveries are expected to start in the first quarter of 2023 with a starting base price of $51,400 plus $995 destination and handling.

The infotainment includes the BMW Curved Display, which uses BMW Operating System 8. “The display unites a 12.3-inch information display with a 14.9-inch control display behind a single, seamless glass surface angled towards the driver.” The i4 eDrive35, like other i4 models, will benefit from over-the-air updates.