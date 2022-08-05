LG Energy Solution Tapping Battery Startups To Try To Poach Their Goodies

Hey, there’s nothing wrong with it — these kinds of things are mutually beneficial to the small fish and the big ones. The news is that LG Energy Solution is bringing in startups in the next-gen battery space via its annual battery challenge. The LGES Battery Challenge 2022 is now taking applications to participate in challenge.

If you’ve got a brilliant approach to improving batteries, you can submit applications to participate in the LGES Battery Challenge 2022 through September 16. Anyone who comes to the table with “cutting-edge research” in the battery sector can win funding from LG Energy Solution. So, any brilliant applicants lacking in funding can get a win by finding the funding at LGES. On the flip side, LGES isn’t coy about what it is trying to get out of it all: “Through international competition, LGES aims to maintain leadership in battery industry.”

This is the 3rd year of the annual competition, indicating that the first two years bore some fruit, or at least inspired LGES to keep looking for it through this method. “This year’s program largely focuses on three major categories: battery technologies on materials, management and control, and smart factory. As many as 10 start-ups will be selected as finalists and each will receive funding as well as opportunity for cooperation with LGES.”

“By utilizing programs like Battery Challenge and Open Innovation, LGES aims to maintain its leading position in the battery industry,” said Youngjoon Shin, CTO of LG Energy Solution. “LGES will continue to expand battery-related research with promising start-ups as well as distinguished scholars and academic organizations around the world.”