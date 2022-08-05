Ford’s F-150 Lightning Now Delivered To Customers In All 50 States

In only two months, Ford has delivered electric F-150 Lightning trucks to residents in all 50 states of the United States, from the Kenai River in Alaska to Houston and even Hawaii. With the most F-150 Lightning deliveries through July, Texas — the truck capital of America — and California — the electric vehicle capital of America — have taken the lead, but that doesn’t mean people all over aren’t looking to electrify their truck transport.

“This truck is a workhorse. We have driven more than 3,000 miles already and towed and carried hundreds of pounds of concrete in the frunk,” said Emre Gol of Texas, who uses his F-150 Lightning to power his kitchen and bath remodeling company. He recently assisted his neighbor’s wife, who had only six miles of charge left in her electric car’s battery and was away from home. Gol linked his F-150 Lightning to the car’s charging adapter and provided enough power to safely return her home.

I know that Tesla fans who think Lightnings are showing up to power outages arranged in advance might think this story from Ford is a bit too convenient, but that’s not the only story they’ve shared from customers doing crazy things with a Lightning.

For example, Jeff and Tammy Head, the owners of both an F-150 and an F-150 Lightning, have primarily used their new electric truck to tow a boat from Anchorage to Kenai River — roughly a three-hour drive — for salmon fishing.

“From the time we watched it at the reveal, we knew that we wanted it,” Tammy Head said. “We had no doubt that this truck will have trademark Ford quality which gave us the confidence to transition to an electric vehicle.”

“And the guy in me likes having the baddest truck on the planet,” Jeff Head added.

Other people are using their trucks for more mundane uses.

“The Lightning is the best thing I have ever purchased,” said Chris Ashley, a resident of Maryland and a first-time electric vehicle buyer. “With this truck, I can enhance my love of tailgating while at the same time play a small role in creating a better planet for my children.”

Before his wife, Emily, convinced him to buy the F-150 Lightning, Ashley has thought about purchasing an electric vehicle for a few years.

Customers have found that the F-150 Lightning may fulfill a wide range of requirements, no matter where they are located. The Mega Power Frunk is one of the most popular and photographed features of the F-150 Lightning thus far. Owners are utilizing the 400 liters of storage in the frunk to store equipment and taking advantage of the 2.4 kW of Pro Power Onboard to power their campsite or charge their power tools while driving.

With these stories, we can see that the appeal of not only electric pickup trucks, but Ford’s take on them, is winning people over, and not just commuters in blue states. It will be interesting to see if these stories, and the truck’s capabilities, are enough to convert the remaining die-hard traditionalists in the heartland.

Featured image: Jeff and Tammy Head in Alaska, with their fishing boat. Image provided by Ford.