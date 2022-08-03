Solaris Hits A Milestone With Its 2000th Electric Bus

Electric buses are great for municipalities. They are cheaper to operate and maintain than diesel buses, and they emit no pollutants. For passengers, they’re awesome because they’re comfortable, smooth, and relatively quiet. But, even a decade ago they were almost unheard of. The price of batteries has come down significantly in recent years, making electric buses a more viable option for many city transit agencies.

So, it’s no surprise that sales of electric buses have exploded as prices fell and made them the superior choice in most circumstances. In 2012, only 15 electric buses were put into service throughout Europe’s urban areas. In 2021, every fourth newly registered bus in Western Europe was electric. Now, they’re showing up all over the place in much greater numbers.

Recently, Solaris signed a contract for its 2000th electric bus, and the company says they think this means they’re on the right path.

“We have invested in e-mobility for a long time: we have been designing new models of e-buses, developing electric drive technologies and supporting initiatives aimed at transitioning to zero-emission transport. From the very beginning we have emphasised that this is the right direction for the development of modern urban transport systems. Today, electric buses made by Solaris are part and parcel of the everyday life of residents in over 100 European towns and cities, and this makes us extremely proud. We are grateful for each and every of these 2000 orders, and we would also like to thank our employees for the work they put into designing, manufacturing and servicing the vehicles,” said Javier Calleja, CEO of Solaris Bus & Coach.

Orders for these amazing 2000 zero-emission Urbino electric vehicles have been placed by carriers from over 140 municipalities in 21 European countries. Over 1300 of this pool have already arrived, and they help to improve public transportation. This year or in the future, another 700 electric cars will be produced. Electric Urbino vehicles assist modern and environmentally friendly transportation in cities like Berlin, Bolzano, Brussels, Cluj-Napoca, Cracow, Landshut, Madrid, Milan, Oslo, Paris, Warsaw, and Venice, among others.

Solaris began its battery-powered adventure in 2011, when the company’s first 8.9-meter Urbino electric bus was launched. The Urbino 12 electric bus has been produced since 2012. In 2013, the Urbino 18 bi-articulated electric bus was unveiled. In 2019, a platform for the bi-articulated Urbino 24 electric was created and, in 2020, the Urbino 15 LE electric was introduced as Solaris’ first intercity e-bus. The latest Solaris electric bus debuted in 2021: the Urbino 9 LE electrical.

Today, Solaris produces around 1500 buses each year. Electric drives make up roughly half of the company’s current production. For several years, the proportion of alternative power in the purchase queue has been rising, demonstrating that more and more cities are adopting zero-emission transportation. The transition to an electric bus industry has occurred, with 2000 Solaris e-buses already delivered and sold.

The company says what got it to this point was its tailored approach to selling electric buses. Instead of selling only a few models of electric buses, Solaris works with municipalities and transit companies to make a bus that fits local needs and works great on local routes. With all of the guesswork removed, municipalities can be confident that the buses will work great for the places they’re going to be used.

Image provided by Solaris.

