Solar Technical Assistance Grants Available in Maryland

Maryland Energy Administration Partners with Maryland Environmental Service to Distribute Solar Technical Assistance Program’s $400,000

Baltimore, MD — The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) is pleased to announce the opening of the Solar Technical Assistance Program. This program provides technical assistance to state and local government agencies to evaluate the potential for, and to site, solar arrays on or around government buildings. Funded through the Strategic Energy Investment Fund, the program also offers access to technical resources and vetted contractors.

“MEA is delighted to offer this program to help identify sites for solar, leveraging already developed spaces such as rooftops and parking lots,” said Dr. Mary Beth Tung, director of the Maryland Energy Administration. “Adding solar to these locations helps the state and local government achieve clean energy and greenhouse gas goals while enhancing energy independence and resiliency.”

The program provides technical assistance for entities who are interested in including on-site solar generation, but do not have the expertise to evaluate potential issues for siting them​. This information is needed to allow government entities to make decisions concerning the location, use (to include resiliency options), and budgeting of solar energy projects.

MEA is providing $400,000 of technical assistance in partnership with the Maryland Environmental Service. To learn more about application requirements, please visit the program webpage. If you are interested in applying for the program or finding out more information on solar siting, please contact Program Manager, David Comis, at david.comis@maryland.gov or by 410-537-4064. To learn more about the programs and grants MEA offers, please visit our website at energy.maryland.gov.

