Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Batteries

Biden-Harris Admin: $26 Million Program From Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Demonstrate How U.S. Power Grid Can Run on 100% Clean Energy

Published

Funds Projects Focused on Demonstrating How Solar, Wind, and Energy Storage Can Provide Steady, Reliable, Affordable Energy on America’s Electricity Grid

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), today announced $26 million to fund projects that will demonstrate that America’s electricity grid can reliably run with a mix of solar, wind, energy storage, and other clean distributed energy resources. Funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Solar and Wind Grid Services and Reliability Demonstration Program will show how clean energy resources can address key reliability challenges facing the grid by developing and testing tools and plant functions that allow the grid to stay online amid disturbances and restart if it goes down. The demonstration projects will provide data to underscore how President Biden’s goal of 100% clean electricity by 2030 can be achieved while supporting grid reliability.

“Americans do not have to choose between a clean grid and a reliable one as we move forward towards our goals of a net-zero economy by 2050,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Thanks to funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, DOE is proving that transitioning to solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources can keep the lights on without service interruptions, while creating good paying jobs.”

The U.S. electricity grid was originally built to deliver power from just a few large fossil fuel power plants to homes and businesses, but today’s grid has a mix of traditional and renewable energy sources. DOE investments have led to the development of new tools that enable grid operators to manage this increasingly complex network. Now those tools need to be demonstrated at a broader scale to increase their adoption and build trust as grid operators face a growing number of disruptions, such as cyberattacks, extreme weather events, and wildfires. To achieve a clean power sector, clean energy sources such as solar and wind generation and energy storage must prove that they are able to support the grid during normal as well as emergency situations.

The Solar and Wind Grid Services and Reliability Demonstration Program will fund up to 10 projects that demonstrate how large-scale solar, wind, and energy storage can support the power grid by automatically adjusting to changing demand and disruptions. Projects, which require testing at a plant of at least 10 megawatts in size from a mix of solar, wind, or other generation or storage technology, will also demonstrate how a clean energy grid prevents blackouts by quickly identifying and responding to faults.

Academic institutions, private companies, nonprofits, state and local governments, and tribal nations are encouraged to apply and form diverse teams that include representation from entities such as historically Black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions, and community-based organizations.

DOE’s Investments in Grid Enhancements and Modernization 

Through DOE’s new Building a Better Grid Initiative, DOE is deploying more than $20 billion in federal financing tools, including through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s new $2.5 billion Transmission Facilitation Program, $3 billion expansion of the Smart Grid Investment Grant Program, and more than $10 billion in grants for States, Tribes, and utilities to enhance grid resilience and prevent power outages, and through existing tools, including the more than $3 billion Western Area Power Administration Transmission Infrastructure Program, and a number of loan guarantee programs through the Loan Programs Office.

An informational webinar will be held on August 17 at 1 p.m. ET. Mandatory concept papers are due by September 1 at 5 p.m. ET.

Learn more about DOE’s Solar Energy Technologies Office and Wind Energy Technologies Office.

Courtesy of Energy.gov

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Biden–Harris Admin: All 50 States, DC, & Puerto Rico Have Submitted Plans for National Electric Vehicle Charging Network

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In keeping with President Biden’s commitment to build out a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle (EV) chargers by 2030, the...

9 hours ago
blue energy blue energy

Clean Power

The Potential & Challenges Of Developing Blue Energy

It’s possible to design machines that are anchored to the deep ocean bottom that will “fly” in the current, like kites in the wind....

2 days ago
solar panels coal jobs solar panels coal jobs

Clean Power

Biden–Harris Admin Launches New Solar Initiatives to Lower Electricity Bills & Create Clean Energy Jobs

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding Will Support Solar Energy Careers in Underserved Areas; New Digital Platform Will Make Reliable Solar Power More Accessible WASHINGTON, D.C....

6 days ago

Clean Power

U.S. & Australia To Accelerate Zero-Emission Technology Together

On July 11, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen signed the Australia–United States Net-Zero...

July 22, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.