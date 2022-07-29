Trade In Your Old Fossil Car in France & Get An Affordable New Stellantis — “Electric As You Go”

Presently available in France, the “Electric As You Go” program is for private customers who wish to change their old vehicle to an affordable, sustainable one. Trying to break through ‘”the cost is too much to invest in an EV” scenario (which becomes more disputable each hour of each day), Stellantis introduced “Electric As You Go” and is promoting a more affordable long-term rental program dedicated to battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

The program claims it is efficiently designed to offer breakthrough competitive prices to Stellantis customers. The offer is starting in France and looks hopeful.

There is the customary but “limited” initial down payment and a monthly fee that starts from €110 per month plus a cost of 7 cents per kilometer with a 500 km minimum per month. This new offer frames itself as a breakthrough project. “The main goal of the program is to offer the opportunity to better adapt the total cost of the vehicle to its real use.”

With the recent heat wave affecting all of Europe, France has felt the rise in temperatures — up significantly from last summer’s relatively cooler climate. Perhaps this will prompt the faster adoption of EVs, if they are indeed more pocket-friendly as well. Time will tell, and let’s hope Stellantis maintains the “limited down payment” part, and does not tack on more charges.

Drivers initially can choose from a Peugeot e-208 (the Peugeot e-208 was the #1 best-selling full electric vehicle in France in June) or an Opel Corsa-e, two fully electric models which have a WLTP driving range of more than 360 km, or they can choose a B-SUV such as an Opel Mokka-e.

The company does not say if the prices will be as limited in the next countries that will enjoy the offer and if the requirement of a trade-in fossil fuel car will be part of the bargain. “In France, customers are eligible to the offer when they buy a new BEV and give in return either a diesel vehicle registered before 2011 or a petrol one registered before 2006. To this extent, this initiative makes it easier for the client to replace an old thermic vehicle with a new BEV, to accelerate a sustainable car park renewal and thus a more sustainable mobility.”

The hopeful: “Inspired by the ‘Pay-per-Use’ trend, increasingly popular with consumers in various sectors, this program offers the possibility to pay for their vehicle only when they are actually using it. Combined with the lower operational cost of BEVs, this initiative results in a breakthrough commercial offer that makes ‘BEVs for all’. In fact, it really adapts to customers’ needs, allowing them to pay according to vehicle use with no mileage limits.”

At any rate, France has been gaining ground in EVs, and if this offer brings in more interest, perhaps it will evolve even more rapidly.

Source: Stellantis

