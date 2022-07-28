U.S. Solar & Storage Industry Praises Joe Biden’s Targeted Actions on Community Solar

“We’re pleased to see that Biden–Harris administration launch new initiatives to expand solar accessibility across the country. Community solar is one of the best ways to help more low- and moderate-income (LMI) families access the cost-saving benefits of solar, but the burdensome and lengthy signup process to qualify as an LMI household is often a deterrent to the very families we’re trying to help.

“The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has recommended that both the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and state governments relax LMI eligibility requirements and streamline the community solar subscription process for LMI customers. DOE’s new pilot program will connect families to community solar through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and other low-income assistance programs, which will undoubtedly help more LMI communities get the benefits of clean and reliable solar energy.

“We commend DOE for taking targeted action and creating a program that addresses one of the top challenges for obtaining community solar customers.”

Courtesy of SEIA.

To: All Members of the United States Congress

Re: IBEW, SEIA Call on Congress to Return to Bargaining Table to Pass Climate Legislation

Dear Member of Congress:

On behalf of the more than 775,000 active and retired members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and the members of the Solar Energies Industries Association (SEIA), the national trade association for the U.S. solar industry, we urge members of Congress to get back to the negotiating table and pass pro-worker, pro-growth, anti-inflationary climate legislation. We believe that there is broad support for the legislation, which will be a boon to the U.S. economy and deliver critical climate relief.

The clean energy transformation that our nation needs to address climate change requires a comprehensive approach, including well-trained, highly-skilled union workers as well as hundreds of billions of dollars in private sector investment in American manufacturing, workforce development and deployment of solar power and storage. The legislation now being debated in Congress will also reduce the deficit and ease inflation.

Our organizations represent the people whose work helps reverse climate change and provides investment in the workforce and infrastructure necessary to make a robust, equitable clean energy economy a reality.

IBEW and SEIA support proposals under consideration, including:

Clean energy and EV charging tax incentives with prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements for construction, alteration, or repair work greater than 1 megawatt, including for both contractors and subcontractors

Domestic content requirements on clean energy and EV charging tax incentives

The Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act

A new tax credit for standalone energy storage

Support for interstate transmission lines and zero-emission buildings

Greater investment for clean energy in low-income communities that will create well-paying union jobs and address equity and environmental justice concerns.

Falling costs have contributed to the growth of solar and battery storage. At least 160 gigawatts of solar are being developed with co-located batteries, according to a study by Lawrence Berkeley National Labs, amounting to almost 34 percent of solar currently in the queue. Across the United States, nearly 40 percent of planned solar projects have co-located battery storage.

Deploying solar and storage will reduce inflation for all American energy consumers, according to reports by Bloomberg New Energy Finance and Rhodium Group, among others.

This legislation pairs labor standards with an aggressive path forward on solar development. With it, we can create the jobs needed to build a strong economy, prosperity for all Americans and a major tool to fight inflation. Without it, we face a troubling climate future and a lost opportunity to regain global climate leadership. Members of Congress, we implore you to get an American energy deal done.

Sincerely,

Lonnie R. Stephenson, IBEW President

Abigail Ross Hopper, SEIA President and CEO

