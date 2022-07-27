Toledo Solar Partners With SEDC To Supply Cadmium-Telluride Panels

Toledo Solar, a major US producer of what the company says are “the world’s most innovative, powerful, and durable solar panels and solar glass,” is teaming up with SEDC Solar, a company that focuses on socially progressive Community Solar, to provide Toledo Solar’s American-made and ethically produced solar products to local residences, churches, and enterprises.

“We are proud to provide the best American-made solar panel products and installation services available to the D.C. area by partnering with SEDC Solar,” said Aaron Bates, the founder and CEO of Toledo Solar. “We look forward to serving the D.C. market as an extension of SEDC Solar, as they are already making a strong impact providing solar energy to the consumer for free.”

Toledo Solar’s panels are being used in San Antonio by SEDC Solar to meet growing market demand. In 2021, the solar industry invested $104 million in Washington DC. However, supply chain bottlenecks have slowed product availability.

Despite the solar industry’s continuous development, epidemic and worldwide shipping constraints have created issues in the market, pushing up panel prices. Toledo Solar, on the other hand, produces American-made Cadmium Telluride solar panels that allow it to supply high-quality, ethically made goods to meet market demand.

“SEDC Solar is a vehicle for people to Do Well and Do Good at the same time. There is a true opportunity to make those that historically have been last in receiving benefits to become first. These benefits include lower utility costs, lower carbon footprint, and an opportunity to provide job training and jobs for local residents at no costs,” said Thomas Jones, manager of SEDC Solar.

Why Toledo Makes Cadmium Telluride Panels Instead Of Using Silicon

According to the company’s website, silicon photovoltaic cells are delicate, and even on chilly days, they might shatter. Worse, many of them are made in China instead of coming from domestic sources.

CdTe PV semi-conductors (CdTe) are the second most popular PV technology in the globe, behind crystalline silicon. CdTe thin-film solar cells may be manufactured quickly and inexpensively, which lowers the overall cost compared to traditional silicon-based technologies. They’re also supposed to be more efficient and durable.

About Toledo Solar

Toledo Solar says it is “an American manufacturer of the world’s most innovative, powerful, and durable solar panels and glass.” With a sole supply chain sourced exclusively from North America, the firm produces all of its panels in Toledo, Ohio. Toledo Solar is a proudly registered member of The Center for a Solar Power Future (SPF 2050), The Cadmium Telluride Photovoltaics Consortium, and the US-MAC. Its goal is to assist the United States and other nations around the world in achieving energy independence, resilience, and self-reliance.

About SEDC Solar

SEDC Solar is a Washington DC-based Opportunity Zone Business whose mission is to deliver solar, create jobs, and enrich the communities that it serves. Its initial focus in Washington DC is in Wards 8, 7, and 4, providing solar and storage to homes, businesses, and churches at no cost. SEDC Solar gets its funding from the NetZero Opportunity Zone Fund which allows investors to invest their capital gains in these solar and battery projects and have no capital gains tax to pay.

Featured image: Screenshot from Toledo Solar’s website.

