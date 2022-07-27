ŠKODA Reveals ENYAQ iV 80 FestEVal: Equipped For Camping & Music Festivals

ŠKODA recently revealed the ENYAQ iV 80 FestEVal, a version of its iV 80 wagon that comes with important items for camping, music festivals, or other outdoor adventures.

For summer 2022, ŠKODA UK developed and built the one-of-a-kind ENYAQ iV 80 FestEVal. The trunk-mounted camping box with extendable bed, luxury rooftop tent, and additional campsite amenities allow for zero-emission travel and accommodations at festivals and for camping trips.

“Every element of the ENYAQ iV 80 FestEVal’s camping set-up is designed to be effortless.” the company said in a press release detailing the project. “Space-saving camping chairs and table are set up and collapsed within seconds, ready for use as soon as campers arrive onsite. After the music has stopped onstage, campers can continue the party through the ENYAQ iV’s eight-speaker sound system, while interior ambient lighting provides additional atmosphere into the evenings.”

The headline attraction at the ENYAQ iV 80 FestEVal is an innovative boot-based camping unit designed by Czech manufacturer EGOE. The EGOE “box” is one of the first of its size and dimensions, fitting precisely into the spacious 585-liter boot. It easily slides out of the car’s boot on smooth-running rails, providing a comfortable and sturdy double bed complete with memory foam mattress, as well as a generous amount of storage beneath. It’s ideal for people on the move who need to sleep while traveling or park at their destination without having to lie flat. The versatility and design of the device allow the back seats to be used even when travelling, and when parked up at a campsite, it provides one of two sleeping areas in ENYAQ iV 80 FestEVal.

For those who want to camp in style and comfort, the ENYAQ iV 80 FestEVal also comes with a high-end roof tent. The suite-like sleeping space takes electric car serenity to new heights, with a memory foam mattress, LED lighting, and panoramic views through the skylight. The tent itself can be set up and taken down in a matter of minutes and has netting inside for storage, a solar powered fan and an integrated torch for enhanced comfort and convenience.

ŠKODA says that the tent doesn’t eat up too much range when folded up, as it’s got an aerodynamic design that works with the already sleek body of the vehicle. They give a drag coefficient of .257, which isn’t great, but compared to most camping vehicles, it’s not bad.

The ENYAQ iV is the ideal vehicle for all-electric road trips, with a class-leading interior volume of 585 liters (1,710 liters with the rear seats folded) and a range of up to 338 miles between charges. With speeds up to 135kW, 80% charged in under 30 minutes, and more than 10,000 public charge points across the UK, the ENYAQ iV is perfect for long journeys and spontaneous adventures.

The only real question I have at this point is why we’re not seeing vehicles like this in the United States. EVs are, in most ways, an ideal camping vehicle. They’re quiet, have great range, and with the right equipment, can be quite comfortable. They provide power when boondocking or can charge up at RV parks while you sleep. So far, we’ve seen a few companies like Rivian and Bollinger trying to make inroads into the US adventure vehicle market with electric pickup trucks and SUVs, but nothing that’s really targeted at the camping and adventure market based on cars and wagons.

Images provided by ŠKODA.

