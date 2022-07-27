Connect with us

GreenPower Motors BEAST
Image: The BEAST zero-emissions all-electric school bus. Photo by GreenPower Motors, used with permission.

Clean Transport

Electric School Buses! Technical Help Video Series For K-12 Schools

Published

Electric school buses are a growing topic of discussion in the transportation industry. To help inform schools about electric school buses, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is providing a technical assistance program aimed at K–12 schools that are interested in incorporating electric school buses into their fleets. The “Flipping the Switch on Electric School Buses” series is a multi-part technical assistance series. Each part contains several modules that discuss key topics. Modules can be watched in order, or viewers can watch only those that are most applicable to them and their fleet.

Learn more about the electric school bus series on the Alternative Fuels Data Center website.

Electric School Bus Education

These educational webinars and handouts provide information about the benefits of electric school buses and examples of their use. Explore the resources in this series called “Flipping the Switch on Electric School Buses” through these topics:

Courtesy of EERE.

Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

