Source: U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Expenditure Survey Tables, Table 1203 Income Before Taxes.

The Average U.S. Household Spent Nearly $10,000 on Transportation in 2020

The average American household spent $9,826 on transportation in 2020, which accounted for 16% of all annual household expenditures. Transportation expenditures include vehicle purchases, gasoline and motor oil, other vehicle expenses (maintenance, insurance, etc.), and public transportation costs. For households with incomes between $50,000 and $59,999, transportation accounted for 18% of total expenditures — the highest share of any income group. While those in the highest income group spent more on transportation overall, it made up only 13.3% of their household expenditures, the lowest share of any income group.

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

