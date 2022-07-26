The Average U.S. Household Spent Nearly $10,000 on Transportation in 2020

The average American household spent $9,826 on transportation in 2020, which accounted for 16% of all annual household expenditures. Transportation expenditures include vehicle purchases, gasoline and motor oil, other vehicle expenses (maintenance, insurance, etc.), and public transportation costs. For households with incomes between $50,000 and $59,999, transportation accounted for 18% of total expenditures — the highest share of any income group. While those in the highest income group spent more on transportation overall, it made up only 13.3% of their household expenditures, the lowest share of any income group.
Featured graph source: U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Expenditure Survey Tables, Table 1203 Income Before Taxes. Fact #1248 Dataset
Courtesy of Transportation Fact of the Week, Vehicle Technologies Office
