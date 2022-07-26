Renu Energy Solutions Doubles Solar Power Production for University of North Carolina Asheville

64-panel solar array to provide 37,000 kWh annually for UNC Asheville Reuter Center

CHARLOTTE, NC — Renu Energy Solutions, a locally-owned and operated solar installer in North Carolina and South Carolina, today announced the completion of a new solar installation at the University of North Carolina Asheville (UNC Asheville). A video of the installation can be found here.

Renu Energy finished installing a 64-panel solar array in May to power the UNC Asheville Reuter Center, an educational facility on campus that is home of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, an award-winning, internationally-acclaimed learning community. The installation is estimated to provide 37,000 kWh for the university’s grid infrastructure and will offset roughly 30 tons of CO2 emissions per year for the campus. The installation will support UNC Asheville’s new campus standards for energy efficiency and sustainability.

“Renu continually seeks to promote clean energy initiatives throughout the Carolinas, and it is encouraging to see higher education adopt more clean energy practices,” said Matthew Culley, Senior Consultant at Renu Energy Solutions. “We are thrilled to contribute towards UNC Asheville’s green energy goals and status as a leader of model sustainable campus practices.”

“The Reuter Center solar installation doubled UNC Asheville’s solar power production and was our first renewable energy project since committing to carbon neutrality by 2050. In addition to the climate impacts, this project will offset $920,000 in utility costs for the university over the life of the system,” said Jackie Hamstead, Co-Director of Sustainability at UNC Asheville. “We are most proud of the way this project brought together so many partners working towards the shared goal of a healthier future.”

This announcement, in addition to Renu’s completion of a solar installation at New Belgium Brewing in May, is part of Renu’s ongoing efforts to bring solar to the Asheville community and establish its commitment to local residential and commercial customers.

Courtesy of Renu Energy Solutions

