Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Renu Energy Solutions

Clean Power

Renu Energy Solutions Doubles Solar Power Production for University of North Carolina Asheville

Published

64-panel solar array to provide 37,000 kWh annually for UNC Asheville Reuter Center

CHARLOTTE, NC — Renu Energy Solutions, a locally-owned and operated solar installer in North Carolina and South Carolina, today announced the completion of a new solar installation at the University of North Carolina Asheville (UNC Asheville). A video of the installation can be found here.

Renu Energy finished installing a 64-panel solar array in May to power the UNC Asheville Reuter Center, an educational facility on campus that is home of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, an award-winning, internationally-acclaimed learning community. The installation is estimated to provide 37,000 kWh for the university’s grid infrastructure and will offset roughly 30 tons of CO2 emissions per year for the campus. The installation will support UNC Asheville’s new campus standards for energy efficiency and sustainability.

“Renu continually seeks to promote clean energy initiatives throughout the Carolinas, and it is encouraging to see higher education adopt more clean energy practices,” said Matthew Culley, Senior Consultant at Renu Energy Solutions. “We are thrilled to contribute towards UNC Asheville’s green energy goals and status as a leader of model sustainable campus practices.”

“The Reuter Center solar installation doubled UNC Asheville’s solar power production and was our first renewable energy project since committing to carbon neutrality by 2050. In addition to the climate impacts, this project will offset $920,000 in utility costs for the university over the life of the system,” said Jackie Hamstead, Co-Director of Sustainability at UNC Asheville. “We are most proud of the way this project brought together so many partners working towards the shared goal of a healthier future.”

Image courtesy of Renu Energy Solutions

This announcement, in addition to Renu’s completion of a solar installation at New Belgium Brewing in May, is part of Renu’s ongoing efforts to bring solar to the Asheville community and establish its commitment to local residential and commercial customers.

Courtesy of Renu Energy Solutions

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

EV VinFast North Carolina EV VinFast North Carolina

Cars

New VinFast EV Factory, Women In STEM, & Forced Birthers: North Carolina’s Got It All

VinFast aims for US EV market with new factory in North Carolina as abortion battle looms between Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and Republicans in...

July 18, 2022
Solectrac e25 Solectrac e25

Agriculture

Solectrac Partners With Nolan Manufacturing To Produce More Electric Tractors (Video)

Solectrac, located in Northern California, is manufacturing battery-electric tractors for agriculture and utility operations. Those tractors make it possible for farmers to use the...

July 15, 2022

Clean Power

NC Supreme Court: HOAs Cannot Prohibit Solar Installs

These days, there’s a funny stereotype on the internet and more and more in real life: Karen. She’s the lady who argues endlessly with...

June 28, 2022
floating solar fort bragg us army north carolina floating solar fort bragg us army north carolina

Clean Power

US Army Tests Floating Solar Waters, US Navy Floats Nature-Based Climate Action

Floating solar arrays dovetail with Defense Department's nature conservation strategies as climate change, land encroachment threaten military facilities.

June 13, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.