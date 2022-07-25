SEAT’s Cupra PHEV Achieves 5-Star Safety Rating

The CUPRA Formentor received the top possible 5-star safety rating from independent testing firm Euro NCAP. This is a big accomplishment because it’s the first model developed and produced entirely by the company.

The vehicle scored highly in all areas, with the Adult Occupant rating landing at 93%, Child Occupant safety at 88%, Vulnerable Road User score at 68%, and the Safety Assist score ending up at 80%.

“CUPRA is making huge steps as it grows as a standalone brand and facing Euro NCAP’s safety tests for the first time is the next stage in its development,” said Dr. Werner Tietz, Executive Vice-President for Research and Development at CUPRA and SEAT. “It’s a milestone, but a challenging one, as the safety organisation’s testing regime has changed significantly, but the CUPRA Formentor is designed to rise to the occasion.”

The Tests The Vehicle Faced

The Formentor was put through a battery of evaluations, including the new moving barrier in a frontal collision with a vehicle. The new test, which replaces the moderate off-set deformable barrier test, assesses occupant protection and how the vehicle’s front structure responds in a collision situation.

The Euro NCAP has improved the side impact test, which now includes modifications to the near-side barrier test speed and mass, making the test even more stringent. In addition, the implementation of a far-side impact protection test aids in evaluating how well the driver communicates with his or her front seat passenger.

Every two years, the safety testing authority re-examines its testing procedures and last year’s new rules have made them the most stringent and comprehensive to date.

“We are delighted that the CUPRA Formentor has achieved a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating,” said Wayne Griffiths, President of CUPRA. “It is testament to the hard work and dedication of our team who have worked tirelessly to ensure the Formentor is one of the safest cars on the road.”

The CUPRA Formentor is currently available to order in Europe and will roll out to other markets in the coming months.

How They Did It

A suite of safety and convenience technologies helped the CUPRA Formentor achieve the goal.

Side and exit assist, traffic sign recognition, traffic jam assist, light assist, and pre-crash assist are all examples of autonomous emergency braking systems that work together to form a protective bubble around the vehicle and its occupants. They also include seven airbags, including a standard front-central airbag, Front Assist with vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist detection, Emergency Steering and Junction Assist, Lane Assist, and Emergency e-Call.

About Cupra’s Formentor Vehicle

The Cupra Formentor is a small crossover SUV (C-segment) produced by the Spanish car company SEAT under their performance-oriented sub-brand, Cupra. It was marketed as a coupé SUV for the first time and is the first vehicle to be created specifically for the sub-brand. The production version was unveiled at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, following the concept car’s debut in 2019.

The Formentor is based on the Volkswagen Group MQB platform and is powered by a range of petrol engines. The gas-powered base model features a Volkswagen 1.4-liter TSI engine with 148 horsepower (110 kilowatts), while the range-topping model is equipped with a 2.0-liter TSI engine that produces 306 hp (228 kW). It’s also available as a plug-in hybrid, with a 13 kWh battery pack giving it 50 km (31 mi) of electric range, followed by hybrid operation.

Featured image provided by SEAT/CUPRA.

