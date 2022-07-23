Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Aviation

Sensata Technologies Develops New Joystick & Controls For Urban Air Mobility

Published

Sensata Technologies revealed today that it has created a new fly-by-wire joystick control system for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and it has given prototypes to several sophisticated air mobility firms.

“Our decades of expertise in the aerospace sector, together with our wide range of sensing and power solutions that enable electrification, uniquely positions Sensata as a leading supplier in the advanced air mobility space.” explained Stuart Parker, Aerospace General Manager at Sensata Technologies. “We’re excited to be a part of the industry’s transformation as we work with innovative companies to develop solutions for new electric aircraft.”

In aviation, an inceptor is a device that gives input to the computer controlling the aircraft. Active inceptors provide power to the system (and mechanical feedback to the pilot), while passive inceptors provide signals that the computer uses to determine what the pilot is doing (without a direct mechanical link between pilot and control surfaces). Sensata’s new inceptor is the latter kind, allowing for true fly-by-wire control.

Sensata combines its world-class position sensors, multi-axis controllers, and experience in other cockpit controls to provide inceptor solutions that meet stringent safety and reliability standards in order to obtain airworthiness certification and are ideal for advanced air mobility, urban air mobility, trainers, and other electric aircraft applications. Sensata’s passive inceptor is available with 1, 2, or 3 axes of movement to control yaw, pitch, and roll.

“As the industry shifts towards more electric propulsion systems, we are developing solutions that will help aerospace manufacturers meet the challenges of weight, efficiency, and safety,” said Parker. “Sensata is committed to being at the forefront of this rapidly evolving market and we look forward to continued collaboration with our customers as they develop the next generation of aircraft.”

The inceptor is designed for both single-pilot and multi-crew aircraft, according to Sensata. The 3-axis inceptor is most often used to control the vehicle’s pitch, roll, and yaw, as well as self-centering and independently programmable operating force in each axis. The pilot may customize the grips that he or she uses to match the operational demands of each vehicle.

Sensata will showcase its new inceptor at the Farnborough Airshow from July 18-22 in Farnborough, United Kingdom, at Hall 4, Booth 4138.

For more information about Sensata’s inceptor, please visit its website here.

How This Will Help The New Urban Air Mobility Market

Passive inceptors will help eVTOL aircraft by making them lighter, more efficient, and quieter than their active inceptor counterparts. The lack of a mechanical connection between the pilot and the control surfaces also eliminates potential failure points and makes the system simpler and more reliable. In addition, the independent programmability of each axis allows for greater flexibility in how the aircraft is piloted, making it easier to fly in tight urban environments.

Sensata’s experience in providing cockpit controls for a variety of aircraft, including trainers and UAVs, gives them a unique perspective on the needs of the new advanced air mobility market. Their knowledge of what is required to obtain airworthiness certification will be invaluable to eVTOL manufacturers as they work to bring their products to market.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

Jennifer Sensiba is a long time efficient vehicle enthusiast, writer, and photographer. She grew up around a transmission shop, and has been experimenting with vehicle efficiency since she was 16 and drove a Pontiac Fiero. She likes to explore the Southwest US with her partner, kids, and animals. Follow her on Twitter for her latest articles and other random things: https://twitter.com/JenniferSensiba

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Advanced, urban and regional air mobility overlap Advanced, urban and regional air mobility overlap

Autonomous Vehicles

Cheap, Safe, Regional Electric Flying is Coming, & Kevin Antcliff Of Xwing Is Automating It

There was a real knee in the curve at 40% that led to much even more value for smaller aircraft. It suggests that the...

March 12, 2022
Electron Aviation Electron 5 Electron Aviation Electron 5

Aviation

Pure Play Urban Air Mobility Company Stocks Lost Over $16 Billion In 2021

If you are an urban planner or policy maker engaged with urban air mobility, be aware that the bloom is distinctly off this rose,...

November 24, 2021
Hyundai S-A1 eVTOL Unveil CES 2020. Photo: Nicolas Zart Hyundai S-A1 eVTOL Unveil CES 2020. Photo: Nicolas Zart

Autonomous Vehicles

Hyundai & Uber Elevate Unveil Autonomous Pods, eVTOL Aircraft, & Hub Ecosystem At CES

Hyundai Motor Company and Uber Elevate showed us a fairly complete urban air mobility (UAM) electric vertical takeoff & landing (eVTOL) concept vehicle, autonomous...

January 14, 2020
Switchblade with ASR XRD. Photo: Courtesy ASR Switchblade with ASR XRD. Photo: Courtesy ASR

Autonomous Vehicles

ASR Says It Has A Parachute For Every eVTOL Aircraft

Aviation Safety Resources (ASR) — a leading parachute safety company that won one of Revolution.Aero’s competitions earlier this year — says it has a...

January 4, 2020

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.