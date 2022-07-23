Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Volvo Cars and Northvolt accelerate shift to electrification
Image courtesy of Volvo Cars and Northvolt.

Batteries

Northvolt Partners With Stora Enso For Lignin-Based Battery Anodes

Northvolt is looking to make battery cells using locally sourced sustainable materials such as lignin, which is derived from trees.

Published

Lignin is a polymer found in the cell walls of the plants that grow on dry land. It’s the stuff that gives trees, which are up to 30% lignin, their strength. It is also one of the largest renewable sources of carbon. Northvolt, the Swedish battery manufacturer, is vitally interested in sourcing more of the raw materials it needs from local sources as companies everywhere are discovering that over-reliance on distant suppliers can lead to severe supply chain interruptions.

Stora Enso is a company based in Finland (which happens to be next door to Sweden, for those of you who were out sick the day they taught world geography in school). It says it is the largest private forest owner in the world. Its business is focused on providing renewable products for packaging, bio-materials, wooden construction, and paper to the global community. “We believe that everything that is made from fossil based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow,” the company says.

In a press release this week, Northvolt and Stora Enso say they are working together to create sustainable batteries using lignin-based hard carbon produced with renewable wood from Nordic forests. The aim is to develop the world’s first industrialized battery featuring anode sourced entirely from European raw materials, lowering both the carbon footprint and the cost.

“The joint battery development with Northvolt marks a step on our journey to serve the fast-growing battery market with renewable anode materials made from trees. Lignode, our lignin-based hard carbon, will secure the strategic European supply of anode raw material, serving the sustainable battery needs for applications from mobility to stationary energy storage,” says Johanna Hagelberg, who is the head of biomaterials at Stora Enso.

Stora Enso will supply Lignode derived from its sustainably managed forests, while Northvolt will be responsible for the design, production process development, and scale-up of the Lignode-based technology

“With this partnership, we are exploring a new source of sustainable raw material and expanding the European battery value chain, while also developing a less expensive battery chemistry. It is an exciting demonstration of how our pursuit of a sustainable battery industry goes hand in hand with creating a positive impact both on society and cost,” says Emma Nehrenheim, chief environmental officer at Northvolt.

Stora Enso has established a pilot plant for bio-based carbon materials located at its production site in Sunila, Finland, where it has been producing lignin commercially since 2015. Today, its annual lignin production capacity is 50,000 tons, which makes the company the largest kraft lignin producer in the world.

According to CNBC, companies such as Volvo Cars, BMW, and Volkswagen have placed orders for more than $55 billion worth of product with Northvolt, whose first battery factory has started delivering battery cells to European customers. Volkswagen was part of a recent $1.1 billion funding round for Northvolt.

Making batteries for electric vehicles from locally sourced sustainable materials is great news for those of us who welcome the EV revolution.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Northvolt factory Northvolt factory

Batteries

Graphmatech, Graphenea, & Northvolt: “Breakthrough in Battery Recycling”

As the electric vehicle market matures, battery recycling and reuse rapidly becomes a bigger deal. Battery recycling is a long established practice, but never...

2 days ago
electric mining electric mining

Clean Transport

Glencore Places Order For Battery-Powered Mining Vehicles

Glencore is using electric mining machines from Epiroc to provide emissions free raw materials for electric vehicles.

July 10, 2022

Batteries

Northvolt Raises $1.1 Billion for More Battery Factories

The growth of the EV market rests on the back of the battery market. It’s all about batteries, batteries, batteries. One of the most...

July 8, 2022
Alsym Energy Alsym Energy

Batteries

Alsym Energy Debuts Low Cost Water-Based Batteries

Massachusetts battery startup Alsym Energy says its new water-based battery uses no lithium, cobalt, or nickel and costs half as much as conventional lithium-ion...

June 16, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.