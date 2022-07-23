Nissan Puts Its ARIYA EV In The Metaverse

Meta (the company formerly called Facebook) and other VR companies have created a virtual world (or, more correctly, a bunch of virtual worlds) where you can do many things like you would in the real-world, but from the comfort (and safety) of your own home. These worlds are called the Metaverse. Nissan has taken advantage of this new world by putting its ARIYA electric car into it. You can explore the car and see it from different angles, as well as learn about its features. This is all thanks to 5 different digital artists from 5 different clean air UK cities.

“With the Nissan Electric Lab you can get really close to the new Nissan ARIYA and the campaign’s artists’ electrified artwork,” said Barry Christie, Global Creative Lead at Meta Creative Shop. “In fact, you can literally step into it with a Meta Quest headset for a fully immersive experience or explore it in 3D on your mobile or computer.”

Nissan challenged five artists to create sketches of the new all-electric ARIYA in five unique locations across the UK for this Metaverse ad campaign. These artists included people from London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool. The artists — Retro Manni (Birmingham), Tishk Barzanji (London), Janice Leung (Leeds), Neil Keating (Liverpool), and Antidote (Manchester). The participants were all instructed to use their own distinct design style to convey an electric interpretation of how the Nissan ARIYA is a “ray of hope” in their cities. The artists incorporated their own personal narrative into the project, giving an authentic and emotive representation of the brief.

In addition, the installation allows you to explore Nissan’s metaspace experience by scanning the provided QR code. The visitors will be taken to the electrified art landing page, where they may begin exploring the space. The environment will load automatically, and users will be directed on how to join two electric power cords to activate the painting portal and explore the electrified city, after which the Nissan ARIYA will descend onto a platform in the middle of the room.

“The Japanese timeless design and innovation of the ARIYA allows us to influence and explore new ways of communicating with our customers and I am very excited to be able to promote Nissan as one of the first Car manufacturers to utilise the Metaverse in this immersive and inclusive manner,” Nissan GB Marketing Director Nic Thomas said. “This is the start for us to continue to explore and test and learn new ways of bringing our electrified brand stories to life and showcase our own product innovations in an environment that fits with our innovative leadership brand values.”

The marketing campaign will continue for the next two months. The ARIYA is now available for purchase, with initial deliveries expected in August.

The Nissan ARIYA is a 5-door all-electric hatchback. It has a range of 251 miles and can reach a top speed of 112 mph. The car also comes equipped with autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning and intelligent Around View Monitor. It will be available in two different battery sizes, with the larger one providing a range of up to 310 miles. Prices for the Ariya start at £40,495.

Featured image provided by Nissan.

