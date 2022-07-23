Mercedes-Benz Survey Finds Most People Can See Themselves In An EV

A recent survey by Mercedes-Benz finds that most Germans want to switch to an electric vehicle, among other things.

According to a recent Kantar poll for Mercedes-Benz Mobility, 80% of premium car drivers in Germany plan to switch to an electric vehicle within the next five years. The majority of them (66%) would finance the automobile rather than buying it outright, according to a recent Kantar survey on behalf of Mercedes-Benz Mobility.

In addition, manufacturers’ financial service providers are seen as the first choice for respondents in the US as well as China and Germany. Online purchasing is also gaining popularity, with the majority of respondents in all three countries rating digital contact with providers as equally important as personal contact.

“We perceive a clear push towards e-mobility and a desire for more financial flexibility among car drivers. The study thus confirms our strategy of paving the way to green mobility with flexible financing options,” Franz Reiner, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG said. “The digital sales channel is playing an increasingly important role in this, but personal advice remains relevant. For years, we have been driving the digitalisation of our offerings and the integration of digital and physical customer touchpoints at Mercedes-Benz Mobility to provide our customers with a seamless experience and the highest level of service across all sales channels.”

Here are some of the key findings from the survey:

Almost Everyone Can Visualize Themselves Driving An EV

In all three countries, a vast majority of respondents can see themselves driving an electric vehicle within the next five years. China stands out with 96% in comparison to the other countries, although Germany (80%) and the United States (68%).

Buying A Car Online Is Increasingly Popular Globally, & People Are More Open To In-Car Payments

In today’s increasingly digital world, alternative credit options for automobiles are gaining popularity. For the majority of respondents in all countries, digital touchpoints — such as online contact with the provider throughout the purchasing process — are equally significant as personal contact with the dealer.

Financing Is Still A Top Option

Financing is the most popular financing solution, with 46% of respondents choosing it to purchase their next automobile. This is followed by subscription (32%) and leasing (26%). Users who have already financed or leased their present vehicle would favor financing alternatives for their next car.

German Drivers Prefer To Own The Vehicle At The End

Being able to keep the car outright at the end is one of Germany’s (46%) and America’s (43%) most common reasons for financing a car instead of leasing. In all countries, one’s own financial standing plays a role, especially in China and the United States. In the United States, an important factor is being able to purchase a car that people wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford.

“The study shows that financial service providers play a key role in the choice of a vehicle brand. For the customer, car manufacturers and their financial service providers are strongly intertwined,” said Peter Zieringer, Chief Customer Officer and Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG responsible for Sales & Marketing. “A key success factor is an integrated customer experience. Mercedes-Benz Mobility works intensively with the vehicle brand to create such exceptional customer experiences.”

Featured image provided by Mercedes-Benz.

